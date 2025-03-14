News
news
Last updated: March 14, 2025

BCCI Sports Science Head Who Planned Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah’s Recovery Set To Leave

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Nitin Patel was among the first appointments made for the BCCI Centre Of Excellence

In a major setback for the Indian team, Nitin Patel is likely to leave his post as the head of Sports Science at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence in Bengaluru after a successful stint of three years, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

At the newly-created facility, formerly called National Cricket Academy (NCA), Patel’s meticulous planning had helped monitoring and manage workload of all the key players across formats while also successfully charting the recovery of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Shami.

Nitin Patel planned recoveries of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami from major injuries

Patel was appointed head of Sports Science in April 2022 after an impressive stint as India and Mumbai Indians’ physio as BCCI expanded its operations at the Bengaluru centre for rehabilitation of injured players.

During his tenure, Patel had worked directly with then head coach Rahul Dravid as the team under him planned the surgeries, recovery and full-fledged return of big players including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah from back injury, Shreyas Iyer from a shoulder injury and Mohammed Shami from an ankle injury.

The report said that Patel is currently in notice period and is set to leave his role very soon. However, there is no speculation on the reasons for his departure as the top brass of the BCCI are very much pleased with Patel’s work as the head of Sports Science.

It is believed that he is currently overseeing Bumrah’s recovery from a stress-related back injury he suffered during the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in early January.

BCCI to announce recruitment for Patel’s successor soon

The rehabilitation process for Indian players, which was previously not taken seriously, had gathered prominence after MS Dhoni took over as captain of the Indian team and became much more crucial under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Due to the work put in Patel and his team, the BCCI was also able to expand its contracts to a handful of fast bowlers under the national team radar, who could access the facilities at the Centre of Excellence without any recommendation from the state associations.

BCCI is set to look out for Patel’s successor and will come up with an announcement very soon.

