England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of cricket for four months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.
news
Last updated: March 13, 2025

England Pacer Ruled Out of Cricket for Four Months After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He underwent the operation on Wednesday morning in London after scans revealed medial ligament damage.

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of cricket for four months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of action for four months after undergoing surgery on his left knee. He underwent the operation on Wednesday morning in London after scans revealed medial ligament damage.

Wood had been managing a knee injury for over a year, which was exacerbated in the Champions Trophy 2025 contest against Afghanistan in Lahore. He left the field midway through the innings, and while he came to complete the spell, he didn’t play in the next game against South Africa.

Wood will miss the start of the English summer but targets to return to action by the end of July 2025. In a press release by England Cricket, the express pacer sounded confident because his knee is sorted now.

“I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year. But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out. I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support – and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team.”

Mark Wood might miss the India series starting June

This surgery might rule Mark Wood out of the high-octane five-match Test series against India at home, which starts June 20. If he remains on track to recover without any roadblocks, Wood will be available for the final Test, but England might not rush him for a one-odd Test unless necessary.

However, he remains on track to be fit for an away Ashes, which begins in November later in the year. Wood’s availability is paramount for England, as they look to regain the Ashes after recent failures.

His high pace and ability to generate additional bounce will be mighty effective on Australian decks. He also boasts a fine record Down Under, scalping 17 wickets at 26.64 runs apiece in seven outings.

However, Wood’s injury history means he can sustain a fresh injury anytime and rule him out again. England would need to be cautious with his usage, and their prime target will be to keep him fresh and firing for high-octane Ashes.

Champions Trophy 2025
England
Mark Wood

