News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be relieved as Josh Hazlewood has been cleared to play for the whole season.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Massive Relief for RCB! Star Overseas Player Deemed Fit for IPL 2025 After Returning From Injury

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He will be a vital member of the bowling unit, and his fitness will decide how well the bowling department performs in a high-scoring event.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be relieved as Josh Hazlewood has been cleared to play for the whole season.

After speculations around his availability, Josh Hazlewood has been deemed fit to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. After intense bidding, he was the most expensive Australian player in the IPL 2025 auction, earning a whopping INR 12.50 crore.

Hazlewood sustained a side strain in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, which kept him out of the final Test in Sydney. The strain later turned into a hip injury, which prompted him to miss the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025.

Finally, he has been cleared to play for RCB, significantly boosting their bowling department. However, Hazlewood is highly injury-prone, and while deemed fit, he can crumble midway through the tournament.

ALSO READ:

So, RCB must keep his workload management in mind and should rest him for a few games if required to keep him fit for the main games and injury-free throughout the tournament. He will be a vital member of the bowling unit, and his fitness will decide how well the bowling department performs in a high-scoring event.

What role will Josh Hazlewood play in IPL 2025?

While Josh Hazlewood is a powerplay specialist who thrives with the new ball, RCB might use him differently in IPL 2025. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal as new-ball specialists who have done enough powerplay bowling and will fit perfectly to open the bowling attack.

That means Hazlewood must act as an enforcer and bowl hard lengths in the middle overs. Among all available options, he is best suited for this role because Bhuvneshwar and Dayal don’t have that pace, and their natural lengths are also fuller than Hazlewood’s.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The CX Pod (@cricxtasypod)

RCB don’t have too many quality wrist spinners in the squad, increasing Hazlewood’s role in the middle overs. He will also bowl in death overs, meaning his role might be the toughest among all pacers.

That was why RCB spent a massive amount in acquiring Hazlewood; he possesses qualities few can match with the ball. RCB’s only headache will be whether he can remain injury-free in such a taxing tournament because he has often shown discomfort while playing regular cricket lately.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals Pacer Set To Play Full IPL 2025 Season After Being Declared Fit

The pacer who was signed by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025 mega auction is set to play the full season.
3:45 pm
Vishnu PN
LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

He was suffering from a lower-back pain which was understood to be related to a disc problem he had for sometime.
4:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Completely Disappeared ….’ – SRH Signing for IPL 2025 Has a Shot at Redemption After Underwhelming 2024

The batter hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020.
2:32 pm
Sreejita Sen

27-Year-Old Former KKR Pacer Joins Back as Net Bowler After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

He was picked up by KKR in IPL 2024 but did not play any games.
2:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Mitchell Starc KKR IPL

‘India’s Mr.Fixit’ – Mitchell Starc Hails India Star as He Prepares to Team Up With Him at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Former Australia allrounder Moises Henriques also praised the batter, having played with him for three teams
2:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
Overall, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did a fine job in the IPL 2025 auction and assembled a quality team for the next cycle.

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for CSK Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

From the general looks, CSK’s squad looks better than the previous cycle because they worked on covering almost every base.
12:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy