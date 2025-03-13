News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Delhi Capitals Pacer Set To Play Full IPL 2025 Season After Being Declared Fit

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The pacer who was signed by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025 mega auction is set to play the full season.

Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc

Australia’s Mitchell Starc is set to play the entire season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his new franchise Delhi Capitals. According to ESPNCricinfo, Starc, who missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury as well as “personal views”, is set to fit in time for the 10-team tournament that starts on March 22.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match in Visakhapatnam on March 23. Starc was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad that won the IPL last year.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2024 with KKR

When he was acquired by KKR in the IPL 2024 auction, Starc (INR 24.75 crore) had become the most expensive player in IPL history. That record was broken twice at the IPL 2025 mega auction. First, when Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore, just moments before Lucknow Super Giants sealed a mammoth INR 27 crore deal for former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.

Starc finished as Kolkata Knight Riders’ joint-third highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from 14 matches. West Indian spinner Sunil Narine had also taken the same number of wickets. However, he was released by the franchise and the Capitals snapped him up for INR 11.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

ALSO READ:

Till date, the 35-year-old has played 41 matches in the IPL and taken 51 wickets at an economy of 8.21. His best match figures of 4/15 came while he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Those figures came during a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Bengaluru.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
DC
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be relieved as Josh Hazlewood has been cleared to play for the whole season.

Massive Relief for RCB! Star Overseas Player Deemed Fit for IPL 2025 After Returning From Injury

He will be a vital member of the bowling unit, and his fitness will decide how well the bowling department performs in a high-scoring event.
3:59 pm
Darpan Jain
LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

He was suffering from a lower-back pain which was understood to be related to a disc problem he had for sometime.
4:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Completely Disappeared ….’ – SRH Signing for IPL 2025 Has a Shot at Redemption After Underwhelming 2024

The batter hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020.
2:32 pm
Sreejita Sen

27-Year-Old Former KKR Pacer Joins Back as Net Bowler After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

He was picked up by KKR in IPL 2024 but did not play any games.
2:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Mitchell Starc KKR IPL

‘India’s Mr.Fixit’ – Mitchell Starc Hails India Star as He Prepares to Team Up With Him at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Former Australia allrounder Moises Henriques also praised the batter, having played with him for three teams
2:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
Overall, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did a fine job in the IPL 2025 auction and assembled a quality team for the next cycle.

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for CSK Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

From the general looks, CSK’s squad looks better than the previous cycle because they worked on covering almost every base.
12:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy