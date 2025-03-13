Delhi Capitals Pacer Set To Play Full IPL 2025 Season After Being Declared Fit

The pacer who was signed by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025 mega auction is set to play the full season.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc is set to play the entire season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his new franchise Delhi Capitals. According to ESPNCricinfo, Starc, who missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury as well as “personal views”, is set to fit in time for the 10-team tournament that starts on March 22.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match in Visakhapatnam on March 23. Starc was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad that won the IPL last year.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2024 with KKR

When he was acquired by KKR in the IPL 2024 auction, Starc (INR 24.75 crore) had become the most expensive player in IPL history. That record was broken twice at the IPL 2025 mega auction. First, when Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore, just moments before Lucknow Super Giants sealed a mammoth INR 27 crore deal for former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.

Starc finished as Kolkata Knight Riders’ joint-third highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from 14 matches. West Indian spinner Sunil Narine had also taken the same number of wickets. However, he was released by the franchise and the Capitals snapped him up for INR 11.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Till date, the 35-year-old has played 41 matches in the IPL and taken 51 wickets at an economy of 8.21. His best match figures of 4/15 came while he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Those figures came during a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Bengaluru.

