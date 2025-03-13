LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

He was suffering from a lower-back pain which was understood to be related to a disc problem he had for sometime.

In a big boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to participate for the full season. Marsh, who was picked up by LSG at INR 3.4 crores at the auction, is expected to join the squad on March 18 after missing Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Notably, Marsh was suffering from a lower-back pain which was understood to be related to a disc problem he had for some time. However, after checking with a back-specialist in early February and undergoing a specific period of rest, he has now been given the ‘go-ahead’ to play IPL 2025 but with one condition.

Mitchell Marsh will have to play solely as a batter and will not share bowling responsibilities.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Marsh has been out of action since early January

Marsh has been out of action since his last game for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on January 7. Following that match, he was rested for the Scorchers’ final two games of the season.

That match was his only outing after being left out of Australia’s Test squad for the fifth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Before his BBL appearance, his most recent white-ball matches were during Australia’s T20I and ODI tour of the UK in September.

Over the past three IPL seasons, Marsh has represented the Delhi Capitals (DC), though his time has been marred by significant injury setbacks. Earlier in his IPL career, Marsh has also played for franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors, and Deccan Chargers.

During last year’s IPL, he left midway after suffering a hamstring injury after just four matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube