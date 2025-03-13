‘India’s Mr.Fixit’ – Mitchell Starc Hails India Star as He Prepares to Team Up With Him at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Former Australia allrounder Moises Henriques also praised the batter, having played with him for three teams

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was all praise for Delhi Capitals teammate and India batter KL Rahul ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rahul is fresh off a superb Champions Trophy 2025 scoring 140 valuable runs from four innings off which he remained not out on three occasions. In the final against New Zealand, the Karnataka batter made sure that India got over the line with an over remaining and four wickets in hand with a measured 34 not out off 33 balls.

Mitchell Starc hails Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul

“I have played a bit against him quite a bit, but not alongside him. Had a bit of chat with him. He is a silent guy, goes about his business and does what needs to be done.,” Starc said on FanaticsTV.

Also Read:

Starc, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, had missed the Champions Trophy due to personal reasons, but is expected to be fit for the new season of IPL.

“Over the last few weeks, it became evident that he is India’s Dr. Fixit. He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, kept, fielded, batted in middle order and played an important role more often than not in all three formats for India. I’m really excited to play alongside him in the IPL,” Starc hailed Rahul.

Former Australia allrounder Moises Henriques calls Rahul ‘a great gentleman of the game’

Former Australia allrounder Moises Henriques chipped in with his own experiences of playing with Rahul at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“I can vouch for KL for being a great gentleman of the game. He has a silky smooth technique. Many have talked about his not outs but it is very important for any team to have a player stay till the end and finish games. For the player, it helps your confidence so much,” Henriques said about Rahul.

After spending three seasons with Lucknow Super Giants as their captain, Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore in the auction. The 32-year-old had made it clear that he is looking to be part of a ‘balanced’ environment over captaincy aspirations after being released by LSG.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against LSG on March 24 at the YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.