Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Pushes For IPL 2026 Auction Selection With T20 Blast Performance, Eligibility Remains In Horizon

The pacer recently expressed his desire to participate in the upcoming IPL edition.
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is in great touch in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025. He has picked up two three-wicket hauls in the latest four fixtures for his franchise, Essex. Recently, the 33-year-old had also expressed his desire to participate in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The pacer started his campaign for Essex with the figure of 46/2 against the Hampshire. But he went wicketless in three consecutive matches afterwards, against Somerset, Glamorgan and Middlesex. Amir finally ended his wicketless streak to scalp two wickets against Glamorgan.
Moreover, he went a step ahead during their reverse fixture against Middlesex. The pacer conceded only 19 runs in 3.5 overs and bagged three wickets, but Essex lost the match by a bare margin of just one run.
Amir again claimed a three-wicket haul in their latest fixture against Gloucestershire at an economy of 8.25. But this performance also turned out to be on a losing cause as the team lost the match by 13 runs.
ALSO READ:
Previously, several players from Pakistan participated in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. However, the rising political conflicts between the two neighbouring countries saw India ban the participation of Pakistani players since IPL 2009. However, the pacer has recently confessed his interest in playing in the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian T20 league. Amir stated that he might get an UK passport as his wife obtains the citizenship of that country.
“If I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely play in the IPL. By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” he had said to Geo News.
Earlier, there have been some instances of Pakistan-born players who represent another country in international cricket, to feature in the IPL. The initial seasons of the IPL did have several Pakistan players before they weren’t allowed in the league anymore. Recently, the United States of America (USA) player, Ali Khan of Pakistani origin, was also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the IPL 2020.
Other than these, notably, Pakistani player Azhar Mahmood had played for Kings XI Punjab and KKR in three seasons between IPL 2012 to 2015, after acquiring a British passport, a route Amir is hoping to replicate.
Amir is also in good form in T20s in 2025, having taken 37 wickets in 29 T20 games across the globe.
As a left-arm quick with plenty of experience and ability to strike upfront with the ball and star in the death overs, Amir will have plenty of eyes on him if he manages to enter the IPL 2026 auction.
Teams like RCB, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to be very keen on Amir to fill gaps in their squad.
