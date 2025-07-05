3 Teams That Could Target Rachin Ravindra if CSK Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction 

He has played 18 games for CSK in two seasons.

The IPL 2026 auction could witness quite a few big names going in the player market as the franchises look to rebuild their squads. Plenty of talented names will be released. One of them could be Rachin Ravindra, who has been with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past two editions.

The New Zealand all-rounder had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025. He played eight matches and managed only 191 runs at an average of 27 and strike rate of 128. The left-hander failed in Major League Cricket as well, managing only 152 runs from eight innings at 19 average.

Ravindra hasn’t developed into a proper T20 player but there’s a lot of potential. Other franchises might look to invest in that. Here we take a look at three franchises who could look to acquire him in the IPL 2026 auction.

KKR could look to address their top order woes with Rachin Ravindra

Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2024 edition but had a poor IPL 2025 season, failing to reach the playoffs. They had several issues throughout the tournament. The top order batting was amongst the major issues.

KKR tried Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top alongside Sunil Narine but they could not match the expectations. They are likely to release both de Kock and Gurbaz, and will be in need of an overseas top order batter. If CSK release him, Ravindra could be a good fit at KKR.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals to target overseas batters in IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals had spent INR 9 crore to acquire Jake Fraser-McGurk via Right-To-Match card in the previous auction. But he couldn’t return the faith, managing just 55 runs from six innings. They had also bought Faf du Plessis, who averaged 22 and struck at 124 in the season.

DC could release the pair ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. If they do so, they will need another overseas batter. Rachin Ravindra could be a good option as he comes with age on his side and a higher upside.

A back-up opener at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Super Giants had Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram opening the innings in IPL 2025. The pair did exceedingly well, getting the team off to a great start consistently. But the pair might not be as effective in the next season. Marsh also has a track record of tournament-ending injuries. In which case, LSG would like to have a good back-up option.

LSG had Matthew Breetzke in the previous edition but he could be released. Rachin could be a good choice, given the potential he has.

