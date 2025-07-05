News
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal for Kochi Blue Tigers
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 5, 2025
1 min read
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal for Kochi Blue Tigers

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been sold for a whopping price ahead of the second edition of the Kerala Cricket League. The Kochi Blue Tigers acquired the wicketkeeper-batter for a mammoth price of INR 26.8 lakhs.

Initially, the player had been listed at a base price of INR 3 lakhs. But the Kochi-based franchise spent more than half of their INR 50 lakhs purse to include the star gloveman in their squad. He is currently the most expensive player in the history of this league so far.

Earlier, Samson was announced as the brand ambassador of the Kerala Cricket League’s inaugural edition in 2024. But he did not feature in the tournament to prioritise his international commitments. After being axed from Kerala’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024, this will be the 30-year-old’s first major appearance in a tournament governed by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Sanju Samson Sold For 26.8 Lakhs To Kochi Blue Tigers in Kerala Cricket League

more to follow…

Kerala Cricket League
Kochi Blue Tigers
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Sanju Samson
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

