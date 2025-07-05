Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been sold for a whopping price ahead of the second edition of the Kerala Cricket League. The Kochi Blue Tigers acquired the wicketkeeper-batter for a mammoth price of INR 26.8 lakhs.

Initially, the player had been listed at a base price of INR 3 lakhs. But the Kochi-based franchise spent more than half of their INR 50 lakhs purse to include the star gloveman in their squad. He is currently the most expensive player in the history of this league so far.

Earlier, Samson was announced as the brand ambassador of the Kerala Cricket League’s inaugural edition in 2024. But he did not feature in the tournament to prioritise his international commitments. After being axed from Kerala’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024, this will be the 30-year-old’s first major appearance in a tournament governed by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

