CSK Confirm Interest In Sanju Samson Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

As the talks of Chennai Super Kings signing Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals grows, an official belonging to the five-time champions confirmed the interest.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Samson will be a target during the trade window of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, but the official communication between both the franchises haven’t started.

CSK confirm interest in Sanju Samson trade for IPL 2026

Samson has played 12 season of the IPL and 10 of them have been with Rajasthan Royals. The keeper-batter was appointed captain of the side before 2021.

“We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested,” a CSK official told Cricbuzz.

Samson had missed important matches in the IPL 2025 due to finger injury and then a side strain. In his stead, Riyan Parag assumed captaincy duties. Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in the table, just one place above CSK.

