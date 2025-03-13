News
Last updated: March 13, 2025

27-Year-Old Former KKR Pacer Joins Back as Net Bowler After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He was picked up by KKR in IPL 2024 but did not play any games.

After a 13-month hiatus, pacer Chetan Sakariya has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a net bowler for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he will have to wait longer for an official comeback after being snubbed in the mega auction last year.

The 27-year-old, who has played three limited-overs matches for India and featured in 19 IPL games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) across three seasons, faced a demotion in his career trajectory after going unsold in the auction.

Chetan Sakariya Sidelined Due to Wrist Injury

Despite the tragic personal losses of his father and brother, the same year – 2021 was lined up with opportunities for the left-arm pacer. He part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy-winning squad before his impressive IPL debut with RR. In 14 matches, he picked up 14 wickets with a 3/31 as his best spell. Later that year, he was fast-tracked to the national team for the Sri Lanka tour.

The following season, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals. But a dip in form saw him feature in just five matches for DC over two seasons.

A significant wrist injury sidelined him from all forms of cricket. According to Rev Sportz, Sakariya consulted Dr Sudhir Warrier, recommended by the NCA, for treatment.

ALSO READ:

Second Chance with KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Sakariya for the second time. Purchased for INR 50 lakh during the IPL 2024 auction, Sakariya did not feature in any matches last season.

However, training alongside top-quality players and under an esteemed support staff of KKR could prove to be immensely beneficial for his skills development. Although he may not have the chance to display his signature ‘Black Panther’ celebration on the field, the time spent at the nets is like a lifeline for Sakariya to chalk a strong return to competitive cricket.

Sakariya’s most recent appearance was in February 2024, playing for Saurashtra against Manipur in the Ranji Trophy.

Sakariya would do well to draw inspiration from India pacer Mohit Sharma’s journey at Gujarat Titans (GT). Mohit joined GT as a net bowler during IPL 2022. He went on to become a key death overs specialist for the team in the following two seasons.

Chetan Sakariya
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders

