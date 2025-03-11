‘Didn’t Get Recognition’: Shreyas Iyer makes BOLD revelation after leading KKR to third IPL title last season

The batter scored 243 runs in five matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India’s formidable No.4 batter Shreyas Iyer admitted that he didn’t get proper appreciation and respect after leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. The batter also felt that sometimes his hard work and efforts go ‘unnoticed’. However, he believes in the importance of putting in the hard yards even when nobody is watching.

“When I talk about recognition, it’s about getting that respect. It was about the respect for whatever efforts I put on the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed but extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren’t easy wickets to bat on”, Shreyas said.

The former KKR skipper was a key contributor to India’s Champions Trophy 2025 title win. He became the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, just 20 runs behind New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer – Consistent At No.4

The 30-year-old has proven his ability time and again at the No.4 position in India’s batting line-up. He scored 530 runs with an average of 66.25 in the home ODI World Cup in 2023.

The batter reflected on his challenges after suffering an injury and losing his place in the national team. He stated how domestic matches helped him to regain his purple patch in white-ball cricket.

“It has been a journey, and I have learnt a lot in this phase of my life, where I got out of the contract after playing the 2023 ODI World Cup. I reassessed where I went wrong, what I should be doing, how well I need to focus on my fitness. I asked myself all these questions, prepared a routine, and started focusing on my training and the skills I added side by side. Once I got continuous matches in domestic cricket, I figured out how important fitness was for me, especially when I raised my concerns at the start of the year. Overall I am extremely happy with myself, the way I handled the situation and most importantly I believed in myself”, he stated to the Times of India.

After making a comeback against England last month, Shreyas revealed that he didn’t make it to the first-choice playing XI. After he was included, the batter built his consistency with scores of 59, 44, and 78 in the three-match ODI series.

Shreyas will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. They will open their tournament on March 25 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.