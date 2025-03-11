Former RCB Player Made New Zealand Captain, Mumbai Indians Newbie Left Out Due to IPL 2025 Commitment

The five-match series will start on Sunday, March 16, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Michael Bracewell has been named the captain of New Zealand for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan. This will be his first time leading the team at home. The five-match series will start on Sunday, March 16, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Bracewell recently played a big role in New Zealand’s runner-up finish at the ICC Champions Trophy. He is one of seven players from that squad who will join the T20 team for this series. Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman will also bring experience to the batting lineup, as both were part of the Champions Trophy team.

Bevon Jacobs Unavailable Due to IPL 2025 Commitments

Several regular T20 players like Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner are unavailable because they are busy with IPL 2025 commitments. Bevon Jacobs, who was in the squad for the recent series against Sri Lanka, is also not available for the same reason. Kane Williamson was not considered as he made himself unavailable.

Because of these absences, the squad has a mix of experienced players and young talent. Tim Robinson will continue to play in the top order after doing well in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper Mitch Hay and fast bowler Zak Foulkes, who both impressed in the Sri Lanka series, have been picked again. Foulkes will be available for the last two games.

Matt Henry Named for Final Two T20Is, Fitness to Be Assessed

Ish Sodhi returns to the squad after missing the last home series, and Ben Sears is back after recovering from a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke will play only the first three matches as the team manages their workload following the Champions Trophy.

Matt Henry, who was the leading wicket taker in the Champions Trophy but missed the final due to injury, has been selected for the last two matches. His selection depends on his fitness once the ODI squad returns home.

Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Seifert are also back in the squad. They were not part of the series against Sri Lanka because they were playing in overseas T20 leagues, but they have now returned and played in the Ford Trophy.

New Zealand Squad for the T20I series against Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Schedule of New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series

1st T20I – Sunday, 16 March – Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 6:45am IST

2nd T20I – Tuesday, 18 March – University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 6:45am IST

3rd T20I – Friday, 21 March – Eden Park, Auckland, 11:45am IST

4th T20I – Sunday, 23 March – Bay Oval, Tauranga, 11:45am IST

5th T20I – Wednesday, 25 March – Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:45am IST

