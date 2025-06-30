After Poor IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Batter Slams 94-ball 119 In County Championship

His team are fresh off an excellent first half of the Vitality T20 Blast

Will Jacks didn’t have the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, he would’ve wished for. The explosive England batter, who made an explosive debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, scoring 230 runs from eight innings at an excellent strike rate of 175.57.

He switched to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 and managed just one fifty and one other 30+ score from a total of 11 innings. He only managed to score a total of 233 runs at a below strike rate of 135.46.

Will Jacks scores quickfire hundred for Surrey vs Durham in County Championship

Even though MI turned the season around and qualified for the playoffs in spectacular fashion, their batting was heavily dependent on the consistent brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav and sporadic innings from seniors like Rohit Sharma and captain Hardik Pandya.

The beginning of 2025 was also not good for Jacks as he managed to score 225 from nine innings in the SA20, but his strike rate was a below-par 135 to previous season’s 180 for Pretoria Capitals.

The 26-year-old seemed to have shed all that weight once he returned home to the UK as he blasted 187 from four matches at a strike rate of 178 for his County side Surrey in the Vitalist Blast 2025 as they climbed to the top two of the South Zone standings with six wins from eight matches.

He continued the same form into the second phase of the County Championship Division One 2025 as he slammed 119 from just 94 balls on Day 2 of the clash against Durham at The Oval on Monday.

Jacks’ innings was studded with eight fours and four sixes as Surrey declared their first innings at a mammoth 820/9.

Dom Sibley gets triple ton, Sam Curran, Dan Lawrence also score hundreds

Dom Sibley headlined the total with 305 while Chennai Super Kings all-rounder and Surrey’s T20 captain Sam Curran scored a brisk 108 off 124 balls.

Another out-of-favour England batter Dan Lawrence came close to a double ton as he smacked 178 in just 149 balls. Lawrence also added 334 runs for the fourth wicket with Jacks as the team total galloped past 600.

Durham off-spinner George Drissell bowled majority of the 161 overs in the innings with 45 to his name. He was also the bowler who gave away most runs with a total of 247.

