‘I’m Still at That Position Where…’- England All-Rounder Opens Up on Retirement Plans

He is currently part of England's Test squad which is facing India.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up on his retirement plans and has hinted that he might not wait for long before calling it a day. Chris Woakes, 36, is at the latter half of his cricket career, but with veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson having retired, it’s up to Woakes to guide the next generation of bowlers in Tests.

Chris Woakes opens up on retirement plans

“I don’t think I’ll be playing when I’m 41, James, particularly for England. I’ve tried to get the most out of my career. I’m still in that position where I feel like I’m trying to get better, trying to improve every time I go out there. Pass on that knowledge, as I said. People like to talk about age a lot,” Chris Woakes told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

However, he did not give any timeframe with regards to his possible retirement. He said that he will continue playing for as long as his body permits.

“But at the same time, it’s just a number. As long as I’m contributing to the team and feel like I’m performing well, then I’ll carry on. If one day that sort of time comes where you get a tap on the shoulder, then so be it. But at the moment I’m enjoying it. I love being around the group. I love enjoying playing cricket for England still, and I’ll carry on for as long as I possibly can,” added the Warwickshire cricketer.

In the first Test against India, Chris Woakes led a pace bowling attack that consisted of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, apart from skipper Ben Stokes. Woakes, however, just took one wicket in the match, that of Karun Nair in the second innings.

Fellow pacer Jofra Archer, who last played a Test in 2021, was named in the England squad for the second Test against India. However, the Sussex cricketer failed to find a place in he England XI as the hosts named an unchanged team for the Edgbaston Test.



Chris Woakes’ international career so far



Since making his international debut in January 2011, Chris Woakes has played 58 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is. He has scored 2008, 1524 and 147 runs in the three formats respectively, while also taking 182, 173 and 31 wickets. His last matches in both ODIs and T20Is came in late 2023.

He was part of England’s ODI World Cup side in 2019, when he had taken 15 wickets from 11 matches. He was also part of England’s 2022 T20 World Cup-winning squad, wherein he took five wickets from six matches.

