RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 8, 2025

‘RCB Need Him’: Pakistan Star Set to be Eligible to Play IPL 2026, Could Be Part of Mini Auction

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026

Mohammad Amir, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has revealed that he will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. Amir, who retired from international cricket, is hoping to secure a UK passport, which would allow him to participate in the tournament as an overseas player.

Speaking on the show Hasna Mana Hai, Amir said, “Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi. I will play in the IPL.” (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not.)

Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. However, former Pakistan cricketers like Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja have been involved in the league as coaches and commentators. Amir pointed this out while addressing potential criticism he might face for playing in the IPL.

The last Pakistani cricketer to play in the IPL after the 2008 season was Azhar Mahmood, who participated as an England-qualified player, the route Amir is looking to take. The former all-rounder, who obtained a British passport, was signed by Kings XI Punjab (now, Punjab Kings) for the 2012 season.

ALSO READ:

During the conversation, Amir also shared his admiration for Indian batting star Virat Kohli. He recalled how Kohli gifted him a bat before the 2016 T20 World Cup match in Kolkata, saying, “Virat is great and admires talent. I have always been a great admirer of his batting and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat.”

Amir has also expressed interest in playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). His former teammate Ahmed Shehzad, who was also on the show, stated that Amir could be the key to RCB’s success.

“RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have a good batting unit, but their problem has always been bowling. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” Shehzad said.

RCB, despite having strong batting lineups over the years, have struggled with their bowling and are yet to win an IPL title. If Amir enters the mini-auction in 2026, he could attract interest from franchises looking for an experienced left-arm pacer with the ability to swing the ball.

With his eligibility set to be cleared by next year, Amir could become one of the first Pakistan players in over a decade to feature in the IPL. His inclusion would surely stir up some controversy but if the Pakistan seamer can shut down the noise with his on-field performances, the team that grabs him might benefit.

IPL 2026
Mohammad Amir
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

