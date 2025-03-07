RCB Considering Newbie Sensation As Manoj Bhandage Injury Replacement for IPL 2025

He scored a double hundred and a hundred in the last two games in the Ranji Trophy 2025 season.

According to reports, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is considering young talent Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement for the injured Manoj Bhandage in IPL 2025.

RCB management is looking to sign Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement for Manoj Bhandage, who is in rehab and could miss half of the matches. Due to his injury, the team is considering this move.

Consistent Performances in DY Patil T20 Tournament

Smaran of Karnataka is grabbing attention with his brilliant performances in the DY Patil T20 Tournament. Playing for Canara Bank, the left-hander has scored 190 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 186.27.

His powerful batting has been the highlight, as he has struck 13 fours and sixes apiece while posting three back-to-back fifties.

Proving His Consistency in Every Tournament

Smaran’s performances have been good in all the formats. He scored a double hundred and a hundred in the last two games in the Ranji Trophy 2025 season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he amassed 433 runs in seven innings.

He also made an impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, scoring 170 runs in six matches. His performances show that he has been scoring runs in every tournament.

Smaran has played numerous matches in Bengaluru, which could be beneficial if RCB chooses him as an injury replacement for IPL 2025. The Chinnaswamy Stadium has short boundaries, so it is a suitable ground for aggressive batters like him. With his current form, he might be a good choice for RCB in the upcoming season.

