Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Pick Becomes Top Ranked All-rounder in ODIs Ahead of Big Season

The Punjab Kings will be extremely happy with one of their signings for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season after he climbed to the apex of the latest ICC all-rounder rankings.

Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai, who was picked up by the PBKS for INR 2.4 crores, put up some scintillating performances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 to claim the top spot. Despite Afghanistan getting eliminated after the group stages, Omarzai’s stats are in the top rung.

The 24-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer for his side, with 126 runs at an average of 42. He was also the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan, with seven scalps to his name from only three games.

Azmatullah Omarzai makes a strong case for a spot in the PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025

Omarzai’s recent performance will make the PBKS management think twice before keeping him out of the playing XI. This is because PBKS were one of the heaviest spenders in the IPL 2025 auction and have loaded their squad with quality all-rounders in the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis who are likely to get the nod ahead of the Afghanistan star.

However, Azmatullah Omarzai can come in place of New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson for a spot in the Punjab Kings playing XI. Both players are exceptional pacers, but Omarzai might hold a slight advantage over the New Zealander.

However, Ferguson shines during the middle and death overs, thanks to his precision in delivering yorkers. This skill makes him a strong contender for a spot in the playing XI. It remains to be seen which way PBKS opts to go when the season kickstarts.

