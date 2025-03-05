RCB Star for IPL 2025 Leads Team Into the Final in DY Patil T20 2025

His performance with both bat and ball was also brilliant, as the all-rounder led from the front and made a statement.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, Krunal Pandya, led DY Patil Red in the semifinal of the DY Patil T20 tournament. Captaining against CAG, Krunal was prudent with his decisions and was instrumental in taking his team to the final with a win.

His performance with both bat and ball was also brilliant, as the all-rounder led from the front and made a statement. Firstly, he bowled an economical spell, conceding only 20 runs in four overs while snaring a wicket with the ball.

Later, Krunal scored 35 runs in 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 145.83, including four boundaries and a maximum. He remained unbeaten in a tricky run chase and top-scored for his side to take them through.

When he came to the crease, DY Patil Red were in a precarious situation – the scorecard reading 13/3 in 3.1 overs and the match could have gone either way. However, Krunal held his end tightly and didn’t allow CAG to run away with the game before eventually taking his team over the line with four wickets to spare.

Krunal Pandya to play a similar role for RCB in IPL 2025

Krunal Pandya’s role against CAG in this semifinal contest is precisely what he would be required to do for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He must contribute with both bat and ball and balance the side.

The Baroda cricketer is among the finest defensive spinners in IPL, for he bowls immaculate lines and lengths to keep batters in check. He mostly targets stumps and varies his pace sharply to keep batters guessing, helping him to deliver economical spells.

Further, Krunal is a solid pace-hitter and powers them over the boundary, making him an ideal lower-order batter to provide the final flourish to the innings. However, he can also be flexible with the bat and play higher in the order.

So, Krunal must contribute with both bat and ball and do the heavy lifting for the Bengaluru-based franchise. He brings vast experience featuring in the league, and this DY Patil T20 tournament will help him get into the T20 groove.

