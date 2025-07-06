CSK Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Chennai Super Kings Will Retain

They finished at the bottom in IPL 2025.
The IPL 2026 Auction is around the corner, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to make a few big calls. The five-time champions had a disastrous campaign in the IPL 2025, getting a wooden spoon after finishing at the bottom.
The team management could make some tough decisions ahead of the next season as they look to get back to the top.
Here’s a look at the likely CSK Retention List, players who could be released, and how the CSK squad might shape up.
Chennai Super Kings are known for backing their core group. But ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, the franchise might tweak a few spots. Here’s a look at the likely CSK Retention List:
CSK may stick to their philosophy of continuity. Players who offer multi-dimensional skills or form the leadership core are likelier to be retained. Some potential names:
Ruturaj Gaikwad – Has been their best batter in the last four seasons and has captained the team.
Shivam Dube – Consistent middle-order power-hitter.
Matheesha Pathirana – Death bowling specialist with an immense upside.
Ravindra Jadeja – All-rounder who has been with the franchise for over a decade.
Noor Ahmad – One of the best spinners going around in the T20 circuit.
Dewald Brevis – Came in as a replacement in the second half and ended up as their best batter of the IPL 2025. Young and huge potential.
Chennai could look to part ways with a few underperformers or ageing stars to free up budget. Here’s the expected CSK Released Players List:
These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance CSK wanted:
Ravichandran Ashwin – High price tag of INR 9.75 crore and could not deliver up to the expectations.
Rachin Ravindra – Great potential but hasn’t developed as they would have liked. Doesn’t fit in the side with multiple domestic top order options.
Devon Conway – Form and fitness issues. Can free up INR 6.25 crore.
Sam Curran – Doesn’t offer much with the ball and batting is not as valuable.
Rahul Tripathi – Struggled to make a mark before younger players outperformed.
Deepak Hooda – Poor output and doesn’t offer much value down the order.
Here’s how the CSK squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Vijay Shankar, Ramakrishna Ghosh.
Category: Released
Ravichandran Ashwin, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Shaik Rasheed, C Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Captaincy Status
Who will be the CSK captain in IPL 2026 remains uncertain. Ruturaj Gaikwad started the previous edition as the skipper before he was ruled out with an injury. MS Dhoni then took over for the second half. Moreover, there have been rumours about a potential trade to bring in Sanju Samson. If that happens, Samson will be the frontrunner for captaincy.
With gaps to plug in their pace attack and middle-order, CSK are likely to target:
Sanju Samson (trade) – CSK have shown interest in acquiring Samson from Rajasthan Royals. He brings with him proven leadership, wicket-keeping and batting abilities. With Dhoni at the end of his career, Samson can take that mantle.
Cameron Green (auction) – CSK have always liked overseas pace bowling all-rounders. Last season, they had Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. Cameron Green would be a much better option as he can bat anywhere and add value with the bat.
Donovan Ferreira (auction) – If Delhi Capitals release Donovan Ferreira, he could fit well at CSK. A lower middle order power-hitter who can keep as well as bowl more than handy off-spin, Ferreira is a complete package.
Ravi Bishnoi (auction) – If Lucknow Super Giants release Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, CSK could target him. They had Shreyas Gopal in the squad last season but could be released. Bishnoi could be a good fit at the Chepauk.
Likely names include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Possible releases: Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Ashwin, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra.
Focus on squad balance, younger talent, and plugging gaps in the batting and pace bowling department.
