Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't have a great IPL 2025, as they ended at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the history.
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List of Players Chennai Super Kings Will Release

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 17, 2025
5 min read

Here’s a look at the likely CSK Released Players List.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't have a great IPL 2025, as they ended at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the history.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t have a great IPL 2025, as they ended at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the league’s history. They could only win four out of 14 matches and remained at the bottom with a mere eight points.

They had a faulty squad, with several non-performing players churning out below-par performances match after match. Hence, big changes are expected ahead of a fresh season, and the Super Kings will likely release a few players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Here’s a look at the likely CSK Released Players List, players who could be released, and how the squad might shape up.

CSK Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are known for backing their core group. But ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, the franchise might tweak a few spots. Here’s a look at the likely CSK Released Players List:

Likely Final CSK Released Players List

  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Deepak Hooda
  • Vijay Shankar
  • Andre Siddarth
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Devon Conway
  • Jamie Overton
  • Shreyas Gopal
  • Gurjapneet Singh
  • Mukesh Choudhary

ALSO READ:

Big Players Who Feature in CSK Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

CSK could look to part ways with a few underperformers or ageing stars to free up budget. Here’s a look at some of the big players and why they feature in the expected CSK Released Players List:

Rahul Tripathi

They bought Rahul Tripathi to bolster their top order, given his ability to start quickly and maximise the powerplay. However, he couldn’t perform consistently and was also dropped midway through the season. CSK might release him after getting a few quality batters in mid-season replacements.

Rachin Ravindra

CSK’s liking for Rachin Ravindra is understandable, given his superior talent and long-term value. However, Rachin has simply been underwhelming, and his T20 game needs ample work at this stage. Hence, CSK might look to release him and free an overseas slot.

Deepak Hooda

CSK always bank on experienced players to do the job, but that tactic failed badly, as several veterans were underwhelming throughout the season. Among them was Deepak Hooda, who struggled to get going. Although he’s not taking a big amount, CSK don’t need him and should let him go.

Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK had high expectations from Ravichandran Ashwin, and no wonder they spent a whopping INR 9.75 crores to get him in the IPL 2025 auction. Unfortunately, the spinner couldn’t step up consistently and showed signs of regression. CSK should release him to free some budget and get a few quality players in his place.

Likely CSK Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the CSK squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Category: Released

Ravichandran Ashwin, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, C Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Captaincy Status

Who will be the CSK captain in IPL 2026 remains uncertain. Ruturaj Gaikwad started the previous edition as the skipper before he was ruled out with an injury. MS Dhoni then took over for the second half. Moreover, there have been rumours about a potential trade to bring in Sanju Samson. If that happens, Samson will be the frontrunner for captaincy.

CSK Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Finn Allen

Finn Allen might be everything CSK need at the moment – a dynamic opener, wicketkeeper, and an improved batter. He has been in sensational form in this format and will ensure the team gets off to a flyer every time. They might release Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, opening the slots for overseas openers.

Liam Livingstone

The team desperately want a pace-hitter since their previous options couldn’t perform, and MS Dhoni’s expertise is on the wane. Liam Livingstone can do that role, and the team knows how to bring the best out of players. Since they will also release Ashwin, Livingstone can give a few overs because he is a more than handy spinner.

Ravi Bishnoi

CSK will likely replace Shreyas Gopal and require a leg-spinner in their team. Ravi Bishnoi had an underwhelming season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and might be released, given that he is taking a big amount. CSK can get him at a lower price.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson might be another perfect fit in CSK’s setup. If we look at the options, they have powerplay and death-over bowlers in the squad. However, they require an enforcer who can bowl hard lengths at high pace in the middle overs and help spinners.

FAQs – CSK Released Players List

Which players could be released by CSK?

Likely released names include Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda.

Who will CSK target in place of Ravichandran Ashwin at the IPL 2026 auction?

CSK can opt for an overseas option in Liam Livingstone to replace Ashwin. He provides better batting value and is a quality bowler.

Who will CSK target in place of Rachin Ravindra in the IPL 2026 auction?

They can target Finn Allen to replace Rachin Ravindra.

Who will CSK target in place of Shreyas Gopal in the IPL 2026 auction?

They can look to buy Ravi Bishnoi for Shreyas Gopal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Deepak Hooda
Devon Conway
IPL 2026 Auction
Rachin Ravindra
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shreyas Gopal
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

