Ravichandran Ashwin had already called time on international cricket and now steps away from the IPL as well.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ravichandran Ashwin Retires From IPL, Set To Explore Franchise Cricket Outside India After CSK Exit

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 27, 2025
1 min read

He played 221 IPL matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from IPL with immediate effect. He had already called time on international cricket and now steps away from the IPL as well.

Fittingly, his final IPL outing came for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise where his career started. He played 221 IPL matches, snaring 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, including a four-wicket haul.

Additionally, he scored 833 runs at an average of 13.01 and a strike rate of 118.15 in 98 innings, comprising a fifty. He won the title with CSK in 2010 and 2011.

More to follow…

A cricket nerd.

