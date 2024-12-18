Shock Mid-series Retirement Jolts India during Gabba Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Amidst a dramatic Tets match at the Gabba, India have been hit by a shock retirement news with one of their biggest stars in the longest format of the game announcing curtains to a fairytale career.

Visuals of Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin having an emotional conversation followed by a passionate hug did the rounds on social media before the big announcement came.

Ravichandran Ashwin announces his retirement from all forms of international cricket.



“This will be my last day as an international cricketer for India,” Ashwin announced in the post-day press conference.

“As a cricketer, I am done, but I might still be involved in the game,” Ashwin clarified.

Full transcript of Ashwin retirement announcement

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and showcase that in club level cricket. This will be the last day. I’ve had a lot of fun.”

“I must say I’ve created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates. Even though I’ve lost some of them over the last few years, we are the last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room. I would be marking this as my date of having played at this level.”

“Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn’t thank the BCCI and fellow teammates. Several of them. I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken those splendid catches around the bat to give me the number of wickets I’ve managed to get over the years. Also a big thank you to the Australian cricket team, who have been very fierce competitors. I’ve enjoyed my time playing against them.

“I think it’s already getting long. I wouldn’t be taking any questions, but it’s truly a very emotional moment. I don’t think I’m in a position where I would be answering the questions in the right way. Please pardon me for that. Once again, that’s my time. Thanks for being the journalist that you’ve been, writing good things and of course writing asking things on occasions. That’s a relationship I think we would maintain forever and I hope the cricketers to come in the future will also get the same amount of love that you’ve given them. Once again, thank you all and see you all soon. As a cricketer, I’ve just stopped it and I might go on to be involved with the game because this is a game that’s given me everything. Thank you.”

Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement at the press conference

Speaking of Ashwin’s decision, Rohit Sharma, who came with him for the press conference, was very emotional.

“I heard this when I came to Perth. This was in his mind since. He understands the team is thinking, the combination wise. I convinced him to play in pink ball Test. We respect his decision to go out on his terms.”

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest, retires

Ravichandran Ashwin cemented his place as one of India’s finest Test cricketers over the course of a fantastic career. Since his debut in November 2011 against West Indies, where he claimed nine wickets and scored a century, Ashwin has consistently delivered match-winning performances. Known for his clever variations and sharp cricketing mind, he quickly established himself as a premier off-spinner in Test cricket.

Ashwin’s career has been defined by key milestones. He became the fastest Indian to reach 50 Test wickets and currently holds the record for being the fastest bowler globally to 300 and 450 wickets.

As of now, Ashwin has 537 Test wickets, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Anil Kumble. His ability to adapt to different conditions has been instrumental, with standout performances both in subcontinental spin-friendly pitches and challenging overseas tours.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡



A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏



The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.



In addition to his bowling, Ashwin’s batting has added depth to India’s lineup. With five Test centuries and numerous vital contributions down the order, he is among one of only three players in Test history to take 500 wickets and score over 3000 runs, the other two being Stuart Broad and the late Shane Warne.

Ashwin has been a crucial part of India’s success in Test cricket over the last decade, contributing heavily to series victories against top teams like Australia, England, and South Africa. He has also been named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and featured multiple times in ICC’s Test Team of the Year, a testament to his dominance in the longest format of the game.

Most wickets in Test cricket – Ravichandran Ashwin the highest among active players

Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among active players after the retirement of James Anderson recently.

Cricket Bowling Stats

Top Test Bowlers – Wickets and Stats Player Wickets Bowling average Five-fors Ten-fors Muttiah Muralidaran 800 22.72 67 22 Shane Warne 708 25.41 37 10 James Anderson 704 26.45 32 3 Anil Kumble 619 29.65 35 8 Stuart Broad 604 27.68 20 3 Glenn McGrath 563 21.64 29 3 Ravichandran Ashwin 537 24 37 8 Nathan Lyon 533 30.45 24 5 Courtney Walsh 519 24.44 22 3 Dale Steyn 439 22.95 26 5

