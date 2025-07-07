GT Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Gujarat Titans Will Retain

They were knocked out in IPL 2025 after losing Eliminator.
Gujarat Titans (GT) will head into the IPL 2026 Auction with several holes to plug in their squad. They were one of the better-performing teams in the IPL 2025 before tapering off at the back end. They reached the playoffs but were knocked out after losing to Mumbai Indians.
The 2022 champions will look to address their problems in the mini-auction later this year. We take a look at the likely GT Retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the IPL 2026 auction.
Gujarat Titans are a management that believes in stability. Considering that, they will try to secure as many players from their current squad as they can. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely GT Retention List:
The Titans have some outstanding T20 stars in their squad. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:
Shubman Gill – The captain of the side. One of the most prolific batters in the league.
Jos Buttler – T20 icon with a stellar record in the IPL.
Sai Sudharsan – Consistent top-order batter with an improved hitting ability.
Rashid Khan – Not at his best but one of the best spinners in the world.
Prasidh Krishna – Hit-the-deck Indian pacer. Top wicket-taker in the IPL 2025.
Mohammed Siraj – Quality Indian pacer with the new ball and death overs ability.
Kagiso Rabada – Played only four games in the previous edition but is a big name. All-phase fast bowler.
R Sai Kishore – One of the best left-arm spinners in the country.
Gujarat Titans will part ways with a few underperformers from the previous season. Here’s the expected GT Released Players List:
These are the players who struggled in the previous season or could not fit into the side:
Glenn Phillips – GT did not trust the Kiwi all-rounder. They played with three overseas players in the early phase but did not give Phillips a game before he was ruled out.
Gerald Coetzee – Played four games in the previous season and conceded at nearly 11 rpo.
Ishant Sharma – Conceded at 11.18 rpo in the previous season, picking only four wickets in seven games.
Here’s how the GT squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Gurnoor Brar.
Category: Released
Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra.
Captaincy Status
Shubman Gill will continue to lead the team.
Gujarat Titans will look to improve their bowling attack and the lower middle order. Their likely target:
Marco Jansen (Trade) – GT might try to acquire Marco Jansen via a trade from Punjab Kings. The left-arm pace all-rounder can fit into their line-up well and bring variety in the bowling attack.
Cameron Green (Auction) – The Titans will have to release a high-priced player if they want to pursue Cameron Green. A pace all-rounder who can play the role of a finisher, Green could be a great fit at GT.
Spencer Johnson (Auction) – The Aussie was part of the GT franchise in the past. They could try to bring him back into the fold and might not be expensive.
Likely names include Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and R Sai Kishore.
Possible releases include Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, and Karim Janat.
Address the lower middle-order and bowling woes.
