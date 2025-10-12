Gujarat Titans Ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Which 2025 Investments Are Under Threat?

Gujarat Titans reached the Eliminator in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) adopted a familiar strategy during the IPL 2025 auction by opting for specialists across departments. As always, they relied on certain players to do the job, while others stepped up in patches. Their tactic proved fruitful for most of the season, but it backfired during the business end.

Still, they qualified for the playoffs, but crashed out after a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. However, GT had a few underperforming or ageing players who might not add much value next season. Hence, they might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction to free some budget for a few quality replacements and backups.

We look at four players whose retention is under threat.

Glenn Phillips

Unfortunately, the Gujarat Titans failed to utilise Glenn Phillips at any stage in IPL 2025. They backed Sherfane Rutherford, who was decent with the bat, and Phillips was limited to fielding only. Later, he was injured while fielding at the point region and was ruled out of the tournament.

Ahead of the next season, GT will likely let him go to free up some purse and an overseas slot, which they can use on other all-rounders. Phillips is unfortunate to end up in a team that couldn’t understand his true potential and didn’t give him any games. GT require a lower middle-order batter in their lineup and will look to fill that slot after releasing Phillips.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee massively underperformed in whatever limited chances he has had in IPL 2025. In four matches, he only took two wickets and conceded 10.91 runs per over. Additionally, he lost his mark often and was wayward for most of the season.

GT invested INR 2.40 crore in Coetzee, but his returns were unimpressive. Even recently, he has been inconsistent and injury-prone, which will also be one of the reasons to release him. There will be better options available, and GT can rebuy him if they don’t get their other first-choice options in the auction.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was one of the typical Gujarat Titans picks. He couldn’t perform according to expectations, taking only four wickets at 51.25 runs apiece and conceding 11.18 runs per over in seven innings. Hence, he might be released to accommodate better options in the squad.

At 37, Ishant is not a wise investment, especially given his injury history. He has always been a limited bowler in T20s and is unlikely to make a significant turnaround next season. Several quality domestic pacers are available to replace him.

Manav Suthar

Manav Suthar joined the Gujarat Titans at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. However, with Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, and Sai Kishore already present, Suthar didn’t get any chance to showcase his superior craft. Like Kishore, he is also a left-arm spinner, but Kishore has a higher wicket-taking ability.

At best, Suthar can provide accurate overs, but Sundar and Kishore already do that job while also picking wickets. So, GT can let Suthar go and invest in more wicket-taking bowlers, especially wrist spinners. They only had Rashid as a wrist spinner, and can get another decent option from the auction.

