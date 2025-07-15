News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
GT Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Gujarat Titans Will Release
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players GT Will Release

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 15, 2025
4 min read

Gujarat Titans will look to clinch their second IPL title in 2026.

GT Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Gujarat Titans Will Release

The IPL 2025 season might have got over in June, but a majority of the franchises would have already set their focus on IPL 2026. But before the 19th season of the cash-rich league next year, the IPL 2026 auction will take place within the next few months.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT), who were knocked out in the Eliminator, will be one of the teams contending for the title next year and will be looking to do some serious business at the auction.

We now take a look at Gujarat Titans released players list and the players they could eye at the IPL 2026 auction.

Gujarat Titans Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans may not make excessive changes to their batting lineup, but the bowling department is an aspect where they could reassess and work on ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Likely Final GT Released Players List

  • Shahrukh Khan
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Ishant Sharma
  • Karim Janat
  • Kulwant Khejroliya
  • Kumar Kushagra
  • Manav Suthar

Big Players Who Feature in GT Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There are a few prominent players who could be released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Let’s now take a look at some of them:

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee, Gujarat Titans’ INR 2.40 crore buy, had limited game time in IPL 2025 as he played just four matches. The South Africa pacer endured an underwhelming campaign, picking up just two wickets and going at an economy rate of more than 10 runs.

Shahrukh Khan

Expectations were high from the big-hitter Shahrukh Khan, who was acquired for INR 4 crore. However, he had a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign, scoring just 179 runs from 15 matches with a strike-rate of 179. During the entire season, he scored just one half-century that came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was anything but effectiv for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He played just seven matches in the latest season and took just four wickets at a forgettable economy rate of 11.18. Gujarat Titans will look to revamp their pace attack for IPL 2026 and one of those steps will be to possibly release Ishant Sharma.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Likely GT Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Let’s now take a look at how GT’s squad for IPL 2026 will look like after retentions and releases

Category: Retained

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, and Gurnoor Brar.

Category: Released

Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, and Kumar Kushagra.

Captaincy Status

There won’t be any change in Gujarat Titans leadership as Shubman Gill will continue to be the team’s captain.

GT Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger has previously played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2024. The South Africa pacer played six games for the Sanju Samson-led side that season, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.53. He was named as a replacement for the injured Sandeep Sharma at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 but did not play a game.

ALSO READ:

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer is known for his bowling prowess with the new ball. In IPL 2025, Trent Boult played 16 matches for Mumbai Indians and took 22 wickets. It remains to be seen if the five-time champions would release or retain him, but should he be released, then Boult could be a worthy choice for Gujarat Titans.

Devon Conway

Unlike Shahrukh Khan, Devon Conway is not a finisher but he can be a valuable option for Gujarat Titans. The New Zealand cricketer played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, scoring just 156 runs at a strike-rate of 131.09. Devon Conway was underused by the five-time champions despite having an excellent record in the IPL previously.

FAQs – GT Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

Which players could be released by GT?

Gujarat Titans could likely release key players including Shahrukh Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya and Kumar Kushagra

Who will GT target in place of Shahrukh Khan at IPL 2026 auction?

Gujarat Titans could eye Devon Conway in place of Shahrukh Khan, albeit not being a like-for-like replacement.

Who will GT target in place of Gerald Coetzee at IPL 2026 auction?

Gujarat Titans could eye Gerald Coetzee’s fellow South African teammate Nandre Burger at the IPL 2026 auction.

Who will GT target in place of Ishant Sharma at IPL 2026 auction?

Should Mumbai Indians release him, New Zealand’s Trent Boult will be a good choice to replace Ishant Sharma at Gujarat Titans.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gerald Coetzee
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Ishant Sharma
Shahrukh Khan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the league’s history after LSG bought him for INR 27 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Options for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captaincy if Rishabh Pant Is Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

LSG might look to remove Pant before the IPL 2026 auction.
10:25 pm
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Dazzles With Hattrick of Sixes en Route Fiery 41(17), Wins Maiden POTM for South Africa

[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Dazzles With Hattrick of Sixes en Route Fiery 41(17), Wins Maiden POTM for South Africa

9:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mi cape town george linde zim vs sa 1st t20I IPL 2026 auction

MI Cape Town All-rounder Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction With 3/10 In ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

He played a key role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25.
10:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Aiden Markram LSG ICC Player Of The Month Award

LSG Star Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After Spectacular Performance in June

He made 445 runs in IPL 2025.
6:00 pm
Ashish Satyam
srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad

Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 points table.
9:37 pm
Samarnath Soory

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles in T20 Blast 2025, Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took the wicket of former MI player.
1:18 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.