Gujarat Titans Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players GT Will Release

Gujarat Titans will look to clinch their second IPL title in 2026.

The IPL 2025 season might have got over in June, but a majority of the franchises would have already set their focus on IPL 2026. But before the 19th season of the cash-rich league next year, the IPL 2026 auction will take place within the next few months.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT), who were knocked out in the Eliminator, will be one of the teams contending for the title next year and will be looking to do some serious business at the auction.

We now take a look at Gujarat Titans released players list and the players they could eye at the IPL 2026 auction.

Gujarat Titans Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans may not make excessive changes to their batting lineup, but the bowling department is an aspect where they could reassess and work on ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Likely Final GT Released Players List

Shahrukh Khan

Gerald Coetzee

Ishant Sharma

Karim Janat

Kulwant Khejroliya

Kumar Kushagra

Manav Suthar

Big Players Who Feature in GT Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There are a few prominent players who could be released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Let’s now take a look at some of them:

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee, Gujarat Titans’ INR 2.40 crore buy, had limited game time in IPL 2025 as he played just four matches. The South Africa pacer endured an underwhelming campaign, picking up just two wickets and going at an economy rate of more than 10 runs.

Shahrukh Khan

Expectations were high from the big-hitter Shahrukh Khan, who was acquired for INR 4 crore. However, he had a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign, scoring just 179 runs from 15 matches with a strike-rate of 179. During the entire season, he scored just one half-century that came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was anything but effectiv for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He played just seven matches in the latest season and took just four wickets at a forgettable economy rate of 11.18. Gujarat Titans will look to revamp their pace attack for IPL 2026 and one of those steps will be to possibly release Ishant Sharma.

Likely GT Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Let’s now take a look at how GT’s squad for IPL 2026 will look like after retentions and releases

Category: Retained

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, and Gurnoor Brar.

Category: Released

Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, and Kumar Kushagra.

Captaincy Status

There won’t be any change in Gujarat Titans leadership as Shubman Gill will continue to be the team’s captain.

GT Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger has previously played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2024. The South Africa pacer played six games for the Sanju Samson-led side that season, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.53. He was named as a replacement for the injured Sandeep Sharma at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 but did not play a game.

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer is known for his bowling prowess with the new ball. In IPL 2025, Trent Boult played 16 matches for Mumbai Indians and took 22 wickets. It remains to be seen if the five-time champions would release or retain him, but should he be released, then Boult could be a worthy choice for Gujarat Titans.

Devon Conway

Unlike Shahrukh Khan, Devon Conway is not a finisher but he can be a valuable option for Gujarat Titans. The New Zealand cricketer played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, scoring just 156 runs at a strike-rate of 131.09. Devon Conway was underused by the five-time champions despite having an excellent record in the IPL previously.

FAQs – GT Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

Which players could be released by GT?

Gujarat Titans could likely release key players including Shahrukh Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya and Kumar Kushagra

Who will GT target in place of Shahrukh Khan at IPL 2026 auction?

Gujarat Titans could eye Devon Conway in place of Shahrukh Khan, albeit not being a like-for-like replacement.

Who will GT target in place of Gerald Coetzee at IPL 2026 auction?

Gujarat Titans could eye Gerald Coetzee’s fellow South African teammate Nandre Burger at the IPL 2026 auction.

Who will GT target in place of Ishant Sharma at IPL 2026 auction?

Should Mumbai Indians release him, New Zealand’s Trent Boult will be a good choice to replace Ishant Sharma at Gujarat Titans.

