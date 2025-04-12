Massive Setback for Gujarat Titans! Star Overseas All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to a Groin Injury

He sustained this injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a setback, with their overseas all-rounder Glenn Phillips set to be absent for the remainder of IPL 2025. Phillips, bought at INR 2 crore, endured a groin injury while fielding earlier in the tournament, resulting in an early exit.

He sustained this injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad last week. In the sixth over of the first innings, Phillips fielded a delivery and went for a hard throw while standing at the point region.

As he released the ball, the Kiwi all-rounder pulled his groin and was down in pain. The physio attended to him briefly before taking him off the field for further treatment.

While returning to the dugout, Phillips was hobbling, indicating the severity of the injury, and didn’t take any part in the game and was also out of the latest fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). There were doubts that his participation might be in jeopardy, and it’s been confirmed that he has flown back home as he looks to regain full fitness.

Overseas Availability a Concern for Gujarat Titans After Injury to Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips’ injury has added concerns for the Gujarat Titans, who are now without two overseas players. They are already missing Kagiso Rabada, who left the camp earlier in the season due to a personal emergency.

There has been no return date for Rabada, and Phillips’ unavailability has left GT with only five overseas players. For some reason, GT haven’t used all four overseas options in their playing XI but would want all of them available to rest and rotate whenever required.

Phillips would be frustrated with how the IPL 2025 campaign panned out for him, given he didn’t feature in any game and just contributed as a substitute fielder. That means he didn’t even play and still got injured midway through the tournament.

Even with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous cycle, Phillips didn’t get consistent opportunities to showcase his superior skill sets. However, he is still an asset for New Zealand, and they hope to get him fully fit again before the tri-series in July later in the year.

