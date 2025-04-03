News
Gujarat Titans RCB vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans as Key Player Returns Home for Personal Reasons in the Midst of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a massive blow in their ongoing IPL 2025 campaign.

Gujarat Titans RCB vs GT IPL 2025

In what comes as a big blow for Gujarat Titans (GT), South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home due to personal reasons in the midst of IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rabada absence a big blow for GT

Rabada had missed Gujarat Titans’ (GT) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday. “Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” Gujarat Titans said in a statement as reported by Sportstar.

ALSO READ:

The 29-year-old played both of Gujarat Titans’ matches prior to Wednesday’s game and had taken a wicket in each of those games. Against Punjab Kings, the right-arm pacer finished with figures of 1/41. He followed it up with figures of 1/42 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the next match.

Kagiso Rabada was one of the biggest buys for Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. He was acquired for INR 10.75 crore by the former champions at the IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia. Apart from Rabada, the Gujarat Titans have Mohammed Siraj as their other frontline pacer. Rabada’s absence will be surely felt within the Gujarat Titans camp.

Arshad Khan steps up in Rabada’s absence vs RCB

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Arshad Khan stepped up in the absence of Kagiso Rabada in Wednesday’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 27-year-old finished with figures of 1/17 from two overs. Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, impressed with figures of 3/19 from four overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru could manage only a total of 169/8, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone scoring a half-century.

Sai Sudharsan (49) and Jos Buttler (73*) then starred with the bat as Gujarat Titans chased down the total with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare. The Shubman Gill-led side remain in fourth place with four points from three matches. The IPL 2022 champions will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 7).

Cricket
GT
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada

