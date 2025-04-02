News
Kagiso Rabada RCB vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Kagiso Rabada is not playing for Gujarat Titans against RCB in IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rabada RCB vs GT IPL 2025

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is missing from the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). All-rounder Arshad Khan had been named in the Gujarat Titans playing XI in place of Kagiso Rabada for Wednesday’s game in Bengaluru.

Why Kagiso Rabada is not playing in RCB vs GT match

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Kagiso Rabada has opted out of the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to personal reasons. “Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we’ve got Arshad Khan back,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

ALSO READ:

Rabada and Arshad’s IPL 2025 performances so far

Kagiso Rabada played both of Gujarat Titans’ previous matches in IPL 2025. He claimed figures of 1/41 in the game against Punjab Kings, and followed it up with figures of 1/42 against Mumbai Indians in the next game. Gujarat Titans had acquired the 29-year-old for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. Kagiso Rabada has previously played for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Arshad Khan, on the other hand, played the game against Punjab Kings where he finished with figures of 0/21. The Bihar-born cricketer has also played for Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians previously. Gujarat Titans had acquired Arshad Khan for INR 1.30 crores at the auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently on top of the points table with four points from two matches, having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are in fourth place with two points from as many games. They lost to Punjab Kings by 11 runs but went onto beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in the next game.

