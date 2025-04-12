News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
gujarat titans gt ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

‘Expect A Lot More’: Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Hails State Teammate’s Form In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
gujarat titans gt ipl 2025

India and Gujarat Titans spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar felt that he has always focused on making the most of his opportunities and ready to perform whenever called upon by the team.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 the left-hander underlined his vitality in the only match he was sent in to bat by smashing 49 off 29 balls against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the game for his team by seven wickets.

However, he was not picked in the playing XI in the next game against Rajasthan Royals and was also not used as an Impact Player.

In fact, Washington has been used sparingly by whichever team he plays since his IPL debut with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. He has only reached double-digit appearances in 2017 and the 2020 season.

Washington Sundar’s Limited Chances In IPL 2025

A series of injuries over the last few years had also made the Indian team management to tread carefully with the 25-year-old.  Despite this, Washington is not worried about his chances.

“Everything is decided as per the conditions and which team we’re playing against. So it’s quite different, especially in this format. Everything is tactical; and I know that whenever my opportunity comes, I’ll be more than prepared,” Washington said in an interview with Times Of India.

ALSO READ:

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been a prominent inclusion in India’s overseas series, including the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. When asked about the upcoming England Test series from June to August, he remained positive about being selected.

“There are five Tests, and it’s going to be a massive test for all of us in every aspect. So, yes, it’ll be amazing for us to dominate the series and go on to win the series as well. (Right now) I need to keep my focus here and keep getting better,” he said.

Gujarat Titans All-rounder Hails Sai Sudharsan

Washington was also effusive in his praise of his teammate in Tamil Nadu and at GT, B Sai Sudharsan who is second in the Orange Cap race with 273 runs from five matches, which include three big fifties.

Washington felt that there will be more innings from the young opener.

“We’ve seen the amount of talent that he’s got, and it’s just amazing to see how he translates that into performance and be consistent as well. It’s been amazing for all of us to watch the way he’s been going about his batting and his approach, especially this season. You can only expect a lot more from Sai,” he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sai Sudharsan
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Several players fetched whopping amounts in the IPL 2025 auction, with teams spending most of their budget on specific options.

In Hindsight: 4 Worst Picks at the IPL 2025 Auction Ft. CSK Veteran

Numerous big-name players have failed heavily in the first phase of IPL 2025.
10:50 am
Darpan Jain
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

10:35 am
Darpan Jain
We look at three weaknesses of Gujarat Titans (GT) that opponents can exploit in the coming games in IPL 2025.

3 Gujarat Titans Weaknesses That Teams Can Exploit in IPL 2025

Despite numerous unconventional calls, GT have somehow found ways to win the games.
10:07 am
Darpan Jain
Unsold Player Recommended as Injury Replacement at CSK for IPL 2025 By Former India Opener

Unsold Player Recommended as Injury Replacement at CSK for IPL 2025 By Former India Opener

He was one of the notable unsold players in the mega auction.
11:28 am
Sagar Paul
ms dhoni ipl 2025 csk vs kkr

‘Team Is In Tatters’: Former India Batting Coach Points To What Is Wrong With CSK In IPL 2025

For the first time in IPL history, CSK have lost three straight games at Chepauk
11:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

CSK Succumb To New Low vs KKR, MS Dhoni Explains Defeat After Dreadful IPL 2025 Loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable outing vs Kolkaa Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.
11:20 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.