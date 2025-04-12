‘Expect A Lot More’: Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Hails State Teammate’s Form In IPL 2025

India and Gujarat Titans spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar felt that he has always focused on making the most of his opportunities and ready to perform whenever called upon by the team.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 the left-hander underlined his vitality in the only match he was sent in to bat by smashing 49 off 29 balls against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the game for his team by seven wickets.

However, he was not picked in the playing XI in the next game against Rajasthan Royals and was also not used as an Impact Player.

In fact, Washington has been used sparingly by whichever team he plays since his IPL debut with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. He has only reached double-digit appearances in 2017 and the 2020 season.

Washington Sundar’s Limited Chances In IPL 2025

A series of injuries over the last few years had also made the Indian team management to tread carefully with the 25-year-old. Despite this, Washington is not worried about his chances.

“Everything is decided as per the conditions and which team we’re playing against. So it’s quite different, especially in this format. Everything is tactical; and I know that whenever my opportunity comes, I’ll be more than prepared,” Washington said in an interview with Times Of India.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been a prominent inclusion in India’s overseas series, including the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. When asked about the upcoming England Test series from June to August, he remained positive about being selected.

“There are five Tests, and it’s going to be a massive test for all of us in every aspect. So, yes, it’ll be amazing for us to dominate the series and go on to win the series as well. (Right now) I need to keep my focus here and keep getting better,” he said.

Gujarat Titans All-rounder Hails Sai Sudharsan

Washington was also effusive in his praise of his teammate in Tamil Nadu and at GT, B Sai Sudharsan who is second in the Orange Cap race with 273 runs from five matches, which include three big fifties.

Washington felt that there will be more innings from the young opener.

“We’ve seen the amount of talent that he’s got, and it’s just amazing to see how he translates that into performance and be consistent as well. It’s been amazing for all of us to watch the way he’s been going about his batting and his approach, especially this season. You can only expect a lot more from Sai,” he said.

