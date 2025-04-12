News
We look at three weaknesses of Gujarat Titans (GT) that opponents can exploit in the coming games in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

3 Gujarat Titans Weaknesses That Teams Can Exploit in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Despite numerous unconventional calls, GT have somehow found ways to win the games.

We look at three weaknesses of Gujarat Titans (GT) that opponents can exploit in the coming games in IPL 2025.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have made a resounding start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have won four of their five games and are sitting at the top of the table with eight points. Despite numerous unconventional calls, GT have somehow found ways to win the games.

The squad looks formidable, especially when things go their way, but GT still have loopholes that can be exploited. While they have numerous quality players, the Titans have a few areas that can trouble them as teams analyse more. It’s just that they have managed to shield those weaknesses in the first few matches.

We look at three weaknesses that opponents can exploit in the coming games.

Shaky and Untested Middle Order

Gujarat Titans have one of the most formidable top three in the competition, but their middle order is not strong enough to complement them. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have done the heavy lifting for the side, scoring 68.01% of the total runs. However, the batting doesn’t boast the same reliability below them.

GT have tried three players at No.4, and while they have got results in patches, they haven’t stuck with a specific batter. Shahrukh Khan has struggled for consistency, while Sherfane Rutherford has shown glaring issues against wider lines. Further, Rahul Tewatia can’t play too many balls and is only suited for death overs.

Collectively, GT’s middle order (4-7) has averaged 28.50, ranking fifth among ten teams, and faced only 27.51% of total deliveries. For instance, during their fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI), they were 129/1 in 13.4 overs but ended with only 196/8. That means if opponents get early wickets, GT can be in serious trouble, given their middle order’s limited options and low experience playing big knocks.

ALSO READ:

Unreliable Third and Fourth Pacer

While the Gujarat Titans have Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as their lead pacers, the quality takes a serious hit in the third and fourth speedsters. Kagiso Rabada’s absence has further worsened the case for the Titans, even though he was not too effective either. Among the pacers, Siraj and Krishna have snared 75% of the total wickets and conceded 7.38 runs per over.

Meanwhile, other speedsters have collectively averaged 44.33 and have an 11.08 economy rate. GT have tried Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Kulwant Khejroliya as their third and fourth pacers, but the results haven’t been rewarding. They have changed their combinations every game, which shows they are still finding the right bowling attack.

They have options like Gerald Coetzee, who had an economy rate of 10.17 last season, and Gurnoor Brar, who is inexperienced at this level. So, like in the batting department, the bowling attack also revolves around a few specific players. The problem will be more significant until Rabada returns to the XI.

Rashid Khan’s form

Rashid Khan is GT’s premium player who used to bring consistent wickets in the middle overs. But that has not been happening this season. And on top of that, he has been expensive in almost every game.

This year, he has averaged 29.26 and leaked 7.98 runs per over, the highest in a year where he has played at least three matches. Rashid has three wickets at an abysmal average of 60 in five innings in IPL 2025. Fortunately for GT, Sai Kishore has stepped up with the ball and done the heavy lifting in the middle overs.

However, GT can’t afford Rashid to continue churning out loose spells and want him to redeem himself as the tournament reaches a crucial phase. He looked slightly better in the previous two matches but nowhere close to his best. But GT would take this as a positive and hope Rashid regains his threatening form to make the side more formidable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

