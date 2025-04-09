Why Kulwant Khejroliya Was Preferred Over Washington Sundar As Impact Sub by Gujarat Titans in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

GT has been really wise with their usage of impact sub.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opted to go for Kulwant Khejroliya as their impact sub instead of Washington Sundar during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

GT has been really wise with their usage of impact sub and today’s decision further serves as a testament. Sundar looked in brilliant touch with the bat last match against SRH scoring 49 off 29 and any other team would have opted to slot him in the playing XI.

However, GT has been extremely clever. They have kept the option open to bring in Washi at No.4 or 5 if the situation demands it in the first innings, but they have also opened up the option to use a pacer instead of Washi the spinner at halfway stage should they not need his batting in the first innings.

This was exactly the case tonight against the Royals where they brought in Khejroliya’s pace as they defend a 218 run target.

Gujarat Titans set Rajasthan Royals 200-plus target

Speaking about the GT vs RR match, the Titans posted a towering score of 217 for 6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a flamboyant 82 (53) from Sai Sudarshan. Jos Buttler (36 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (36 off 290) played crucial cameos before Rahul Tewatia’s finishing touches with a quickfire 24* (12).

For the Royals, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande got two scalps while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing this report, the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard read 12 for 2 in 2.4 overs with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag currently batting in the middle.

