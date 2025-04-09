News
Washington Sundar was displeased and frustrated due to a miscommunication during the IPL 2025 press conference.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

Why Is Washington Sundar Not In Gujarat Titans Playing XI In GT vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The all-rounder played a match-winning knock of 49 against SRH in the last match

Washington Sundar was displeased and frustrated due to a miscommunication during the IPL 2025 press conference.

Washington Sundar got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the first time for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he grabbed it with both hands.

The spin-bowling allrounder didn’t bowl and neither was he used as an Impact Player substitution but was sent at No.4 in chase of 153 which he made easy with a blistering 49 off 29 balls studded with five boundaries and two sixes to set up a seven-wicket victory.

Washington Sundar Not In Playing XI For GT vs RR

However, he was left out of the playing XI for Gujarat Titans’ clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the team picked another left-hander Sherfane Rutherford in their playing XI.

Rutherford has lived up to the expectations of Impact Player tag in three matches by slamming crucial runs in the middle and death overs.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans have had an excellent outing with the bat as their opener B Sai Sudharsan and middle-order with the likes of Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford and even someone like Washington stepping up in every game.

Even in their opening-game defeat against Punjab Kings, Buttler and Rutherford dragged them closer to the target of 244 and fell short by only 11 runs.

Their bowling unit has been on fire with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with nine wickets from five games at an economy of 7.75.

Will Washington Sundar Play In GT vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Washington’s all-rounder abilities are also key for GT as they can use the 25-year-old in both innings as an Impact Player which allows them to play Shrefane Rutherford for Ishant Sharma after being asked to bat first.

Ishant is the likely Impact substitution for Rutherford in the second innings if the pitch aides seam movement. The veteran Delhi pacer has bowled measly spells against 0-17 and 1-27 in the clashes against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru which GT won.

With the dew likely to be a factor in the second innings even with the ball change after 11 overs, GT are unlikely to bring in Washington while defending their chase.

The other Impact Players subs are Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror and Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Shahrukh Khan
Washington Sundar

