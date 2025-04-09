Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI For GT vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be absent from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI for their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss. The wicketkeeper-batter cited personal reasons for Hasaranga’s absence. In his place, RR have named Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Samson said at the toss, “We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here. Each and every game in the IPL is important, we are grateful of the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is still a new team, we took time to gel together and know our roles. The wicket looks really good and will stay true. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in.”

Another reason for bringing in an extra pacer alongside Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma is that the match is being played on red soil and is expected to favour pacers more.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans eye to keep winning momentum going

Both RR and GT come into the match on the back of successive wins. The Royals have won two games on the trot while the Titans have a three-match win streak going. Thus, both teams will be gunning to keep the momentum going with a win tonight.

Currentlly, Gujarat Titans are second in the IPL 2025 points table with six points from four games while the Sanju Samson-led side have four points from as many games.

