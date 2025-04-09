News
impact players GT vs RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

Who Are The Impact Players in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
impact players GT vs RR IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans will be hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and here we look at the impact players for the GT vs RR match today.

Gujarat Titans so far have played four matches, won three and lost one. Shubman Gill’s side are currently second in the IPL 2025 table with six points after beating Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals also have played four matches, won two and lost two. Sanju Samson’s side are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 table with four points after winning against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals Impact Player Substitutions In IPL 2025

SRH vs RR: Out: Nitish Rana, In: Kumar Kartikeya

RR vs KKR: Out: Sanju Samson, In: Shubham Dubey

RR vs CSK: Out: Sanju Samson, In: Kumar Kartikeya

PBKS vs RR: Out: Nitish Rana, In: Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Impact Player Substitutions In IPL 2025

PBKS vs GT: Out: Prasidh Krishna, In: Sherfane Rutherford

GT vs MI: Out: Sherfane Rutherford, In: Ishant Sharma

RCB vs GT: Out: Ishant Sarma, In: Sherfane Rutherford

SRH vs GT: Out: Ishant Sharma, In: Sherfane Rutherford

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs RR

Probable GT vs RR Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Probable Impact Players GT vs RR

Gujarat Titans Bench: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford has made a significant impact in the middle-order with scores of 46, 18, 30 not out and 35 not out. The left-hander almost got GT over the line in their first match against Punjab Kings too.

ALSO READ: GT vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

Rajasthan Royals Bench: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey has been a safe bet in Rajasthan Royals’ batting line-up whenever their top-order crumbled. The left-hander will be crucial against Gujarat Titans whose bowling unit has been impressive with quick wickets upfront.

