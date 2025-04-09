3 Changes CSK Need To Make IPL 2025 Playoffs Despite Forgettable Start

CSK still have plenty to play for, and the tournament is far from over.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had the worst possible start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing four of their first five games. They have played every combination, tried every overseas player, and adopted numerous tactics, but nothing has worked for the five-time champions.

They are on a four-match losing streak, and if their performances are anything to go by, things don’t seem to be improving in the coming matches. However, CSK still have plenty to play for, and the tournament is far from over.

All they need is a few changes in their squad to give themselves the best possible opportunity to win. A few personnel shuffles and tactical calls can help them maximise their resources, and that’s the only thing they can do.

We look at three changes CSK need to make the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Shaik Rasheed for Devon Conway

Devon Conway didn’t play in the first few games, and when he finally got into the side, he struggled for fluency. He already played a match-losing knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and should be benched again. CSK also tried Rahul Tripathi, but that move didn’t work either.

Hence, the team should try a new player, and they can bring in Shaik Rasheed, who is touted as a big thing. Rasheed has previous experience batting in the top order and can be more aggressive than CSK’s current openers. He has a good technique and can play traditional cricket to counter early movement.

Further, Ruturaj Gaikwad should return to the opening slot and pace his innings from the top, which is his strong suit. He hasn’t achieved what he tried at No.3, so it would be wise to open with Rachin Ravindra and Gaikwad, with Rasheed at No.3.

Andre Siddarth for Vijay Shankar

Andre Siddarth is another exciting young talent warming the bench at CSK when players like Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar have failed to churn out performances. As they always do, CSK backed this experienced duo to come good, but their T20 game was always limited. They were never going to perform consistently, and the same happened.

Hence, CSK must bring Andre Siddarth and slot him in the middle order. This will help them see whether he can take this role and should back him as much as possible. Andre is too talented to fail for long, even at the IPL stage.

Even if he doesn’t perform, CSK’s middle-order options are limited. The options they had already failed by playing negative-impact knocks, so it’s time to groom young players who can take the franchise forward. If given backing and confidence in the middle order, Siddarth will perform better than Hooda and Shankar.

Nathan Ellis for Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis played in the opening game but was dropped immediately due to a few balls going here and there. They have tried Mukesh Choudhary, but he hasn’t given consistent breakthroughs with the new ball. So, CSK should revert to Ellis, who provides better value in every phase.

He can bowl economical overs in the powerplay and can be used to close it when batters become ultra-aggressive. Further, Ellis can also operate effectively in the middle and death overs. He has a range of variations and knows how to construct his overs.

With Matheesha Pathirana doing the heavy lifting in the second half of the innings, Ellis can bowl in the powerplay and middle overs. This will ease the workload on Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay and Noor Ahmad in the middle overs. Mukesh’s bowling is suited for the powerplay, and he has been wayward even in his dominant phase.

