‘We Focus on Big Brands Than Performances’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Praises LSG Star For Unbelievable Start to IPL 2025 Season

He is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 288 runs.

Nicholas Pooran has been in top form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and has been tough to stop for the bowlers. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star is known for his powerful hitting and has already scored three fifties in five matches. He is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 288 runs.

Pooran began the season with a quick 75 off 30 balls against Delhi Capitals and then smashed 70 from just 26 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also made 44 against Punjab Kings and 12 against Mumbai Indians. In his last match, he hit his highest IPL score with an unbeaten 87 from 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nicholas Pooran averaging 4.8 sixes per match this #IPL season. Nobody has bettered that in history (min 20 sixes in an IPL season), and the next best is Chris Gayle, with 3.9 sixes per match back in 2012.



Pooran is bang in the chat for all time T20 XI at this point. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 8, 2025

Manjrekar Backs Pooran as Best Batter This Season

Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on X, saying that people often pay more attention to popular names rather than actual performances. He added that, in terms of pure performance, Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter in this IPL by a big margin.

“We have a tendency to focus on the big brands more than the big performances. So when it comes to sheer performance, Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter this IPL by a country mile! ” Manjrekar wrote on X.

We have a tendency to focus on the big brands more than the big performances. So when it comes to sheer performance, Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter this IPL by a country mile! 👏👏👏#LSGvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2025

In the match against KKR, Nicholas Pooran reached 2000 runs in the IPL, taking just 1198 balls. He became the second fastest to achieve this milestone, with only Andre Russell doing it quicker in 1120 balls.

ALSO READ:

Pooran Leads the Race for Orange Cap

Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder after another great innings against KKR. The LSG vice captain scored 87 not out from just 36 balls and has now made 288 runs in five matches, with three fifties.

Mitchell Marsh is not far behind. He scored 81 from 48 balls in the same match and helped LSG win a close game. Marsh has scored 265 runs in five matches, including four fifties, and has been one of the most consistent batters this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.