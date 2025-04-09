News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sanjay Manjrekar Praises Nicholas Pooran For Unbelievable Start to IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

‘We Focus on Big Brands Than Performances’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Praises LSG Star For Unbelievable Start to IPL 2025 Season

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 288 runs.

Sanjay Manjrekar Praises Nicholas Pooran For Unbelievable Start to IPL 2025 Season

Nicholas Pooran has been in top form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and has been tough to stop for the bowlers. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star is known for his powerful hitting and has already scored three fifties in five matches. He is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 288 runs.

Pooran began the season with a quick 75 off 30 balls against Delhi Capitals and then smashed 70 from just 26 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also made 44 against Punjab Kings and 12 against Mumbai Indians. In his last match, he hit his highest IPL score with an unbeaten 87 from 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Manjrekar Backs Pooran as Best Batter This Season

Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on X, saying that people often pay more attention to popular names rather than actual performances. He added that, in terms of pure performance, Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter in this IPL by a big margin.

“We have a tendency to focus on the big brands more than the big performances. So when it comes to sheer performance, Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter this IPL by a country mile! ” Manjrekar wrote on X.

In the match against KKR, Nicholas Pooran reached 2000 runs in the IPL, taking just 1198 balls. He became the second fastest to achieve this milestone, with only Andre Russell doing it quicker in 1120 balls.

ALSO READ:

Pooran Leads the Race for Orange Cap

Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder after another great innings against KKR. The LSG vice captain scored 87 not out from just 36 balls and has now made 288 runs in five matches, with three fifties.

Mitchell Marsh is not far behind. He scored 81 from 48 balls in the same match and helped LSG win a close game. Marsh has scored 265 runs in five matches, including four fifties, and has been one of the most consistent batters this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran
Sanjay Manjrekar

Related posts

Washington Sundar was displeased and frustrated due to a miscommunication during the IPL 2025 press conference.

‘Did You Hear Me Say That?’ – Washington Sundar’s Impassioned Response at Journalist During IPL 2025 Press Conference

One of the journalists referred to a remark by a commentator.
10:28 am
Darpan Jain
CSK Scout's Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Priyansh Arya Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025

‘Recommended Priyansh Arya to CSK’ – CSK Scout’s Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025

CSK have now lost four consecutive games.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
ajinkya rahane kkr curator sujan mukherjee KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

‘Main Kuch Bolunga Toh Bawal Ho Jayega’ – Ajinkya Rahane Hits Out at KKR Curator Again After Latest Loss to LSG in IPL 2025

7:11 am
CX Staff Writer
‘Don’t Hold on Because You Are a Big Name..’: KKR Star Moeen Ali Gives BOLD Warning To Ageing Cricketers on IPL vs Country Debate

‘Don’t Hold on Because You Are a Big Name..’: KKR Star Gives BOLD Warning To Ageing Cricketers on IPL vs Country Debate

12:25 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya PBKS v CSK IPL 2025

CSK Star’s Prophecy on Priyansh Arya Comes True After Record-Breaking Century in IPL 2025; Punjab Kings Acknowledge on Social Media

Priyansh Arya scored a memorable century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.
11:24 pm
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.