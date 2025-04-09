‘Recommended Priyansh Arya to CSK’ – CSK Scout’s Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025

CSK have now lost four consecutive games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scout Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan’s comment is going viral after young Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Priyansh Arya scored a record hundred against CSK in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Vidyut had earlier said he suggested Priyansh’s name to CSK but the team did not pick him.

CSK are struggling in IPL 2025. They won their first game against Mumbai Indians but now lost four consecutive games.

In their last match, Punjab Kings beat CSK by 18 runs. Priyansh Arya played a brilliant innings and scored 103 runs from just 42 balls. It was the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, reaching 100 in only 39 balls. With his knock, PBKS managed to post 219 for 9 in 20 overs.

CSK tried to chase the target. Devon Conway made a fifty and MS Dhoni finished well, but it was not enough. CSK lost their fourth game in a row while PBKS now have three wins from four matches.

ALSO READ:

Scout Recommended Priyansh Arya and Others to CSK

In a video from Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel that is being viral widely on social media, CSK scout Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan was seen talking with a few panelists. He revealed that after watching matches in the UP and Punjab leagues, he had recommended young players like Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Singh, Swastik Chikara, and Aniket Verma. However, CSK decided not to pick any of them.

“I am a talent scouting member and I went to watch few matches of the UP and Punjab Leagues. From there, I recommended the names of Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Singh, Swastik Chikara, Aniket Verma,” said the scouting member.

Here's the video in which CSK scout saying He recommend Priyansh Arya to CSK !!



But our clown management bought Tripathi and Hooda 🤣🤣🤡🤡#PBKSvCSK #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/VldTSpUesS — Navneet 🚩 (@MSDian067) April 8, 2025

CSK’s Dependence on Senior Players Backfiring

Most of the young players suggested by the CSK scout are doing really well this season. Priyansh Arya scored a century against CSK, Vipraj Nigam had a great debut for Delhi Capitals against LSG, and Aniket Verma has done well for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Only Swastik Chikara has not played a match yet. This shows that the scout’s suggestions were actually good.

CSK has always trusted experienced players, and that has worked for them in the past. But now, depending too much on senior players seems to be hurting the team. Their young players, whom they didn’t pick, are shining in the tournament.

With the batting also failing and a few players being inconsistent, supporters and experts now find themselves doubting CSK’s recruitment strategy. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to note how CSK handles these issues and whether or not they are able to bounce back.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.