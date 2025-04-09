News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
CSK Scout's Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Priyansh Arya Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

‘Recommended Priyansh Arya to CSK’ – CSK Scout’s Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

CSK have now lost four consecutive games.

CSK Scout's Claim Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster Priyansh Arya Slams Record Hundred in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scout Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan’s comment is going viral after young Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Priyansh Arya scored a record hundred against CSK in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Vidyut had earlier said he suggested Priyansh’s name to CSK but the team did not pick him.

CSK are struggling in IPL 2025. They won their first game against Mumbai Indians but now lost four consecutive games.

In their last match, Punjab Kings beat CSK by 18 runs. Priyansh Arya played a brilliant innings and scored 103 runs from just 42 balls. It was the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, reaching 100 in only 39 balls. With his knock, PBKS managed to post 219 for 9 in 20 overs.

CSK tried to chase the target. Devon Conway made a fifty and MS Dhoni finished well, but it was not enough. CSK lost their fourth game in a row while PBKS now have three wins from four matches.

ALSO READ:

Scout Recommended Priyansh Arya and Others to CSK

In a video from Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel that is being viral widely on social media, CSK scout Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan was seen talking with a few panelists. He revealed that after watching matches in the UP and Punjab leagues, he had recommended young players like Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Singh, Swastik Chikara, and Aniket Verma. However, CSK decided not to pick any of them.

“I am a talent scouting member and I went to watch few matches of the UP and Punjab Leagues. From there, I recommended the names of Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Singh, Swastik Chikara, Aniket Verma,” said the scouting member.

CSK’s Dependence on Senior Players Backfiring

Most of the young players suggested by the CSK scout are doing really well this season. Priyansh Arya scored a century against CSK, Vipraj Nigam had a great debut for Delhi Capitals against LSG, and Aniket Verma has done well for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Only Swastik Chikara has not played a match yet. This shows that the scout’s suggestions were actually good.

CSK has always trusted experienced players, and that has worked for them in the past. But now, depending too much on senior players seems to be hurting the team. Their young players, whom they didn’t pick, are shining in the tournament.

With the batting also failing and a few players being inconsistent, supporters and experts now find themselves doubting CSK’s recruitment strategy. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to note how CSK handles these issues and whether or not they are able to bounce back.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
PBKS vs CHE
Priyansh Arya

Related posts

ajinkya rahane kkr curator sujan mukherjee KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

‘Main Kuch Bolunga Toh Bawal Ho Jayega’ – Ajinkya Rahane Hits Out at KKR Curator Again After Latest Loss to LSG in IPL 2025

7:11 am
CX Staff Writer
‘Don’t Hold on Because You Are a Big Name..’: KKR Star Moeen Ali Gives BOLD Warning To Ageing Cricketers on IPL vs Country Debate

‘Don’t Hold on Because You Are a Big Name..’: KKR Star Gives BOLD Warning To Ageing Cricketers on IPL vs Country Debate

12:25 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya PBKS v CSK IPL 2025

CSK Star’s Prophecy on Priyansh Arya Comes True After Record-Breaking Century in IPL 2025; Punjab Kings Acknowledge on Social Media

Priyansh Arya scored a memorable century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.
11:24 pm
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
Devon Conway Retired Out For Ravindra Jadeja By CSK During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Devon Conway Retired Out For Ravindra Jadeja By CSK During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

The decision came from CSK on the penultimate ball of the 18th over.
11:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Digvesh Singh Rathi Be Banned in IPL 2025 After Third Successive 'Notebook' Celebration For LSG

Will Digvesh Singh Rathi Be Banned in IPL 2025 After Third Successive ‘Notebook’ Celebration For LSG?

He took one wicket in his spell of four overs.
11:02 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.