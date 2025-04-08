News
Priyansh Arya PBKS v CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

CSK Star’s Prophecy on Priyansh Arya Comes True After Record-Breaking Century in IPL 2025; Punjab Kings Acknowledge on Social Media

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Priyansh Arya scored a memorable century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Priyansh Arya PBKS v CSK IPL 2025

The prophecy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin regarding Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya came true after the latter’s maiden IPL century on Tuesday. Priyansh Arya scored an entertaining 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2025 match on Tuesday.

What Ashwin had said about Priyansh Arya

Ashwin, during one of his shows on YouTube prior to IPL 2025, had predicted big things in store for Priyansh Arya. “My number one player is the one someone should take for sure. He played very well with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am talking about Priyansh Arya. The Delhi opener was a left-handed batter. Did you see his batting?,” Ashwin asked in the video.

Punjab Kings posted a screenshot of Ashwin’s quotes on their “X” handle on Tuesday, following the 24-year-old’s century. “We agree with you, Ash Anna,” Punjab Kings captioned the post.

How Priyansh Arya became an overnight sensation

Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut in Punjab Kings’ game against Gujarat Titans wherein he scored a 23-ball 47. Priyansh Arya became an overnight sensation during the 2024 Delhi Premier League. Playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers, Priyansh slammed six sixes in an over in a game where he scored a century. Punjab Kings took note of his potential and acquired him for INR 3.80 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

ALSO READ:

Priyansh Arya has scored 158 runs from four matches in IPL 2025 so far. Punjab Kings are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 standings with four points from three matches. The side is being led by Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer.

