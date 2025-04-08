News
Devon Conway Retired Out For Ravindra Jadeja By CSK During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Devon Conway Retired Out For Ravindra Jadeja By CSK During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The decision came from CSK on the penultimate ball of the 18th over.

Devon Conway Retired Out For Ravindra Jadeja By CSK During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway was retired out during the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The decision came from CSK on the penultimate ball of the 18th over with the equation reading 49 runs to win from 19 balls. Conway could manage 69 off 49 balls and was subsequently asked to walk back to the dugout as he failed to go hard as required.

In his place, Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat.

Speaking about the reason behind the move, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about it and said during the post-match presentation,

“Devon is more of a timer of a ball. Very useful at the top of the order. Jaddu, his role is completely different, You know the batsmen is struggling. We waited for him to time it and then changed when we thought it was necessary.”

ALSO READ:

Devon Conway slams fifty but CSK suffer fourth straight loss of IPL 2025

Speaking about the CSK vs PBKS match, the move to substitute Devon Conway did not ultimately pay off for the Yellow outfit as they fell short by 18 runs. Interestingly, the Kiwi finished as the top scorer for CSK in the match with his fifty but it eventually went in vain.

Jadeja scored 9 off 5 balls as CSK were restricted to 201 for 5 in their chase of 220. Apart from Conway’s 69, Shivam Dube tried his best with a 42 (27) and Rachin Ravindra hit 36 (23) at the top of the order.

With the loss, CSK has now slumped to their fourth straight defeat and are currently placed second-last in the IPL 2025 points table with just two points from five games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will next face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on April 11.

CSK
CSK vs PBKS
Devon Conway
IPL 2025

