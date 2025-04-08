Priyansh Arya Breaks RCB Star’s Record With Fastest Century by Uncapped Indian in IPL

Punjab Kings new batting sensation, Priyansh Arya, set the IPL 2025 stage on fire with a breathtaking 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur — the fastest century by uncapped player in IPL.

Opening the innings, the 24-year-old Arya made his intentions clear from ball one, launching a six off CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed. He followed it up with another maximum later in the same over, setting the tone for what would become one of the most explosive innings in IPL history.

With a 19-ball fifty to start, Arya didn’t slow down. He continued the assault and reached his maiden IPL century in just 39 balls, breaking the previous record held by Rajat Patidar, who had scored a 49-ball century for RCB in 2022.

Arya’s knock is also the joint-fifth quickest century in all of IPL’s history, and the fact that it came in just the fourth game of his IPL career makes it all the more amazing.

Fastest Hundreds in IPL

Balls Player Team vs Opponent Venue Year 30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013 37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai BS 2010 38 David Miller KXIP vs RCB Mohali 2013 39 Travis Head SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024 39 Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK Mullapur 2025

Speaking of Priyansh Arya, Brad Haddin, the coaching staff at PBKS said: “At the nets, we saw 8 balls of Priyansh Arya and we coaches looked at each other and said ‘he’s got to play the 1st game’. I think he hit like 4 or 5 sixes in those 8 balls. And we were like, this is different.”

Not only is it the fastest century by an uncapped Indian, it’s also the quickest hundred ever scored against CSK.

Here’s a look at Priyansh Arya century IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK game:

100* (off 39 balls)

Fastest IPL century by an uncapped Indian

Fastest IPL century vs CSK

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, had opted to bat first — a decision that now looks like a masterstroke thanks to Arya’s fireworks at the top.

Uncapped Players Hundreds in IPL Ft. Priyansh Arya 100 vs CSK

Runs Player Season 124 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023 120* Paul Valthaty 2011 115 Shaun Marsh 2008 114* Manish Pandey 2009 112* Rajat Patidar 2022 103 Prabhsimran Singh 2023 101* Devdutt Padikkal 2021 100* Priyansh Arya 2025

Priyansh Arya Breaks Record for Fastest IPL Century by an Uncapped Indian

Priyansh Arya announced himself on the biggest stage with this knock in Mullanpur — the fastest hundred by an uncapped Indian player in IPL history.

The 24-year-old opener not only surpassed Rajat Patidar’s previous record (49 balls) but also equalled the fourth-fastest century ever scored in the IPL. His innings is now alongside Travis Head’s 39-ball hundred from 2024.

Opening the batting, Arya got going with a six off the very first ball of the match, dispatched over deep mid-wicket off Khaleel Ahmed. It was a sign of things to come. He followed that with another six in the same over and didn’t look back.

He reached his half-century in just 19 balls and doubled it in style, showing clean hitting, composure, and an aggressive intent throughout. Arya’s knock helped PBKS post a strong total and reinforced the decision to bat first by captain Shreyas Iyer.

Priyansh Arya Breakout Season Was Always Coming

Before the IPL, Priyansh Arya had already built a name for himself in domestic circuits. He was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction after standout performances in both the Delhi Premier League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024.

In the Delhi Premier League, Arya scored 608 runs in 10 matches for the South Delhi Superstarz, including a six-sixes-in-an-over moment against the North Delhi Strikers.

He carried that form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as Delhi’s leading run-scorer with 325 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 176.63. That run included a century and a fifty.

Priyansh Arya T20 Record Before IPL 2025

Matches: 18

Runs: 570

Average: Above 30

Strike Rate: 166.56

100s/50s: 1/3

He also started his IPL career with a brisk 47 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans in the season opener, giving a clear glimpse of his aggressive approach.

