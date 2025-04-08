News
Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Last updated: April 8, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the third over of the KKR innings.

Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant had a brain fade moment during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

On the second ball of the third over, Pant went up for a DRS without the support of anyone from the team for a knick off Quinton de Kock. However, the replays showed that the ball wasn’t even close to the bat as LSG burned one review out of the two available.

However, Rishabh Pant managed to redeem himself on the very next delivery after Akash Deep struck QdK on the pads. While the on-field umpire denied the appeal for lbw, it was a brave call from Pant to opt for a DRS again, especially after wasting one on the previous ball and the reviews showed out.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant led LSG set massive 239-run chase for KKR

Speaking about the KKR vs LSG match, Rishabh Pant’s side posted a towering total of 238 for 3 in 20 overs. After being put to bat first, Mitchell Marsh (81) and Aiden Markram (47) gave LSG a fiery start with a 99-run stand for the opening wicket.

After Markaram’s dismissal on the 11th over, Nicholas Pooran then came in all guns blazing as he slammed an unbeaten knock of 87*(36).

For KKR, Harshit Rana got two wickets while Andre Russell scalped the only other one.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard read 85 for 1 in 5.3 overs with Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

