News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants KKR vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Why Is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi is a notable absentee from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

KKR vs LSG playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Why is Ravi Bishnoi not in LSG playing XI vs KKR?

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders because he is one of the impact player substitutes. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field first on Tuesday, which means Bishnoi could come in as impact player during the hosts’ chase.

Bishnoi had also played as impact player in LSG’s last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) last week. However, he endured wicketless figures of 0/40 from four overs.

ALSO READ:

The Jodhpur-born cricketer has taken just three wickets from four matches in IPL 2025. The 24-year-old has been one of the regulars for Lucknow Super Giants ever since joining the franchise in 2022. In 47 matches for Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi has taken 42 wickets. His best season with the ball was in 2023, when he picked 16 wickets from 15 matches. Prior to joining Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi played for Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021, picking up 12 wickets in each of the two seasons.

Overall, Ravi Bishnoi has played 70 IPL matches since making his debut in 2020 and has taken 66 wickets at an economy of 8.05.

How LSG have fared in IPL 2025 so far

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants began their IPL 2025 campaign with a one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). Lucknow Super Giants then went onto beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets before losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets. Their latest result was a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR vs LSG
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Ravi Bishnoi

Related posts

nicholas pooran lsg ipl 2025 kkr vs lsg

4,0,4,6,4,6 – Nicholas Pooran Decimates Andre Russell’s Over In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Not just Andre Russell, none of the KKR bowlers had an answer to Nicholas Pooran
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Need A 400-Run Season From Rohit Sharma’: Former India Player Demands Mumbai Indians Opener After Another Flop Show vs RCB in IPL 2025

He made 17 runs last night.
4:22 pm
Disha Asrani
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Is Moeen Ali Not In KKR Playing XI In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

The England all-rounder has claimed two wickets from the two matches he played in IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

He has evolved into a key figure in the franchise's bowling attack.
2:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.
2:52 pm
Sagar Paul
Following the game’s conclusion, Jitesh Sharma credited Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, for playing this innovative shot.

Not AB De Villiers, Jitesh Sharma Credits This Former RCB Player for Ridiculous Scoop for Six vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Jitesh remained unbeaten on 40 in just 19 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and four maximums.
2:17 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.