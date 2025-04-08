Why Is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi is a notable absentee from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

KKR vs LSG playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Why is Ravi Bishnoi not in LSG playing XI vs KKR?

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders because he is one of the impact player substitutes. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field first on Tuesday, which means Bishnoi could come in as impact player during the hosts’ chase.

Bishnoi had also played as impact player in LSG’s last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) last week. However, he endured wicketless figures of 0/40 from four overs.

The Jodhpur-born cricketer has taken just three wickets from four matches in IPL 2025. The 24-year-old has been one of the regulars for Lucknow Super Giants ever since joining the franchise in 2022. In 47 matches for Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi has taken 42 wickets. His best season with the ball was in 2023, when he picked 16 wickets from 15 matches. Prior to joining Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi played for Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021, picking up 12 wickets in each of the two seasons.

Overall, Ravi Bishnoi has played 70 IPL matches since making his debut in 2020 and has taken 66 wickets at an economy of 8.05.

How LSG have fared in IPL 2025 so far

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants began their IPL 2025 campaign with a one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). Lucknow Super Giants then went onto beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets before losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets. Their latest result was a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

