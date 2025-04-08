Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

He has evolved into a key figure in the franchise's bowling attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora has evolved into a key figure in the franchise’s bowling attack and played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign last year. He took 11 wickets in 10 games.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as well, he has started off brilliantly once again, taking six wickets in three games which also includes a three-wicket haul.

Speaking about his development arc, Vaibhav Arora credited former KKR star Mitchell Starc and former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is currently the mentor of the KKR side.

Praising Starc, Vaibhav was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“With Mitchell Starc, I learnt the importance of being confident, how to improve on your weaknesses, on how to maintain a lifestyle journal – to keep a schedule and be disciplined about it. No matter what happened, he was extremely disciplined with his routine. All that effort that he puts in in his training shows up at the ground.”

From Dwayne Bravo, Arora reveals learning how to sharpen his senses of bowling in the death overs, and how to play with the field settings.

Vaibhav Arora will be crucial for KKR’s title-defence in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Arora will play crucial role as a powerplay specialist for the Knight Riders this season. Known as one of India’s top swing bowlers, he has the ability to move the new ball in both directions, making him a constant threat to batters.

In the previous season, Vaibhav was outstanding with the new ball during the powerplay, claiming nine wickets at an average of 23.44 while maintaining an economical rate of 8.79 runs per over. Given that most IPL pitches provide early movement, his importance remains undiminished, and the team will once again rely on him to deliver strong performances and he has already gotten off to a promising start in IPL 2025.

