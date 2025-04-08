News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their third game of the season by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

The Unknown Factor Behind RCB Finding Success at Wankhede After 10 Years vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

So many factors went behind this thrilling win for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their third game of the season by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) last night.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their third game of the season by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) last night. This was a big win for the Bengaluru-based franchise, for they won against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium after 10 years.

So many factors went behind this thrilling win, but one the main reason hasn’t been talked enough. A notable aspect of this game was the contrasting bowling plans of the spinners in both teams.

While MI tweakers leaked 10 runs per over and took only a solitary wicket, RCB counterparts conceded at an economy rate of 9.62 while taking four wickets. As Cricbuzz pointed out, the pace variation was crucial; Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma bowled 73.1% and 48% deliveries above 100+ km/h, respectively, while none of MI’s spinners bowled any delivery over 100+ km/h.

ALSO READ:

Who was the mastermind behind the RCB spinners’ terrific pace variations?

The main mastermind behind the spinners’ better performance was Omkar Salvi, RCB’s bowling coach. Omkar is also the head coach of Mumbai’s domestic team and knows the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium better than many other coaching members in both sides.

Under his guidance, Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 and Irani Cup 2024 within eight months. He was appointed RCB’s bowling coach a week before the IPL 2025 auction.

Salvi must have imparted his knowledge about bowling quick and wide to MI batters, which worked in RCB’s favour. Usually, spinners don’t get enough assistance at this venue, but one common mistake they can make is bowling slow and looking for some turn.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinners might have done the same, but Salvi’s presence helped them understand what was required in such conditions. Even Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai’s captain, has praised Salvi for his work with players and for extracting the most from them.

Previous work experience with KKR for Omkar Salvi

Omkar Salvi is a serial winner, and his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 proved it. He acted as an assistant bowling coach for the defending champions and helped bowlers like Harshit Rana become successful and play for India.

Salvi is not a flashy coach and prefers remaining behind the scenes, but his work has always grabbed the limelight. His playing career was brief, but he has redeemed himself as a successful coach with a proven track record of developing bowlers.

Even RCB’s pacers have done well this season, and the credit must go to Omkar Salvi. Despite playing at high-scoring venues at times, RCB have conceded only 8.98 runs per over while taking a wicket every 25.89 deliveries.

Last night was about RCB spinners and their brave bowling, who stopped the run flow after the powerplay. While high-profile overseas coaches often take center stage in the IPL, unsung mentors like Salvi bring invaluable local expertise to give their teams a tactical edge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya
Omkar Salvi
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Suyash Sharma

