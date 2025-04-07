News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2025 campaign, and with three wins from four matches, they are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table. The question now is not just about RCB qualification, but whether they can secure a top-two finish. Finishing in the top two gives a crucial advantage — an extra opportunity to reach the final via Qualifier 1.

Let’s break down RCB’s current standing, upcoming fixtures, and what they need to do to make the top two in the IPL 2025 points table.

RCB Break Wankhede Jinx with Big Win over Mumbai Indians

RCB’s batters stepped up in Mumbai. Kohli gave them a good start, Patidar kept the momentum going, and Jitesh finished strong. Bumrah returned for MI and bowled well, but others couldn’t control the scoring. Chasing 222, MI showed sparks through Tilak and a late push from Hardik, but it wasn’t enough. Krunal took four wickets as RCB sealed their first win at Wankhede since 2015 and their third away win this season.

RCB IPL 2025 Points Table Position

RCB currently have 6 points from 4 games with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.015. Their only defeat came against Gujarat Titans, while they have recorded wins over Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. This strong start puts them in a good position for RCB qualification, but a top-two finish will need sustained success.

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals330006+1.257
Gujarat Titans431006+1.031
Royal Challengers Bengaluru431006+1.015
Punjab Kings321004+0.074
Kolkata Knight Riders422004+0.070
Lucknow Super Giants422004+0.048
Rajasthan Royals422004-0.185
Mumbai Indians514002-0.010
Chennai Super Kings413002-0.891
Sunrisers Hyderabad514002-1.629

With 10 matches still to play, RCB are very much in contention to finish in the top two if they maintain their winning rhythm.

RCB Top Two Finish: What Needs to Happen?

To finish in the top two, a team generally needs 18 or more points. For RCB to finish in the top two, they will likely need to win at least 6 or 7 of their remaining 10 matches. Here are some realistic factors that will influence their chances:

  • Beating direct rivals: Wins against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be crucial. Both teams are in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table and are RCB’s direct competition for the top two.
  • Winning both Punjab Kings games: RCB play Punjab twice within a few days. Winning both would be a huge boost in their bid for a top-two spot.
  • Strong NRR: Their current NRR of +1.015 is healthy. Maintaining or improving this will help in close race situations.
  • Home advantage: They must make the most of their remaining home games to secure crucial points.

RCB Upcoming Fixtures and Their Importance to RCB Qualification

RCB still have to face Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, both of whom are ahead or level with them in the points table. Beating these sides is not just about earning points but also denting competitors’ momentum.

They also face bottom-half teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants — matches RCB will be expected to win. Dropping points in these games could hurt their RCB top two ambitions.

  • Delhi Capitals (10 Apr): Yet to play
  • Rajasthan Royals (13 Apr): Yet to play
  • Punjab Kings (18): Yet to play
  • Punjab Kings (20 Apr): Yet to play
  • Rajasthan Royals (24 Apr): Yet to play
  • Delhi Capitals (27 Apr): Yet to play
  • Chennai Super Kings (03 May): Yet to play
  • Lucknow Super Giants (09 May): Yet to play
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (13 May): Yet to play
  • Kolkata Knight Riders (17 May): Yet to play

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt have all shown signs of form. Kohli’s fifty against MI could be the turning point of his season. In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been excellent. Consistency from these core players is vital if RCB qualification is to be followed by a top-two finish.

Final Word: Can RCB Finish in the Top Two?

Yes, they can — but it won’t be easy. The IPL 2025 points table is extremely competitive, and there’s very little room for error. For RCB to finish in the top two, they must keep winning and beat other top-table teams. If they manage that, not only will RCB qualification be assured, but they’ll also earn a massive advantage in the playoffs.

A top-two finish gives RCB a second chance in the qualifiers — something that can be game-changing in a high-pressure season. As it stands, the goal is within reach, but it depends entirely on how they perform in the next few weeks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI vs RCB
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

Tilak was forced to retire out in their last match against LSG.
12:18 am
Chandra Moulee Das
hardik pandya vs krunal pandya faceoff mi vs rcb ipl 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya – High-Intensity Faceoff in MI vs RCB Clash

12:04 am
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli Yash Dayal Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Virat Kohli Angry as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal Spill Suryakumar Yadav’s Catch during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [WATCH]

RCB lost a chance to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav after Jitesh Sgarma and Yash Dayal collided while aiming for a catch.
12:13 am
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

12:39 am
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Need Rule Change’ – Former SRH Player Says RCB Denied Run By Law After Incident in Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's Jitesh Sharma was controversially denied a run against MI during an IPL 2025 clash on Monday.
10:26 pm
Vishnu PN
Hardik Pandya 200 T20 wickets MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya Achieves Big Milestone With Virat Kohli, Livingstone Wickets During MI vs RCB IPL 2025

He took two wickets in his quota of four overs.
10:15 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.