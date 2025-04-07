Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2025 campaign, and with three wins from four matches, they are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table. The question now is not just about RCB qualification, but whether they can secure a top-two finish. Finishing in the top two gives a crucial advantage — an extra opportunity to reach the final via Qualifier 1.
Let’s break down RCB’s current standing, upcoming fixtures, and what they need to do to make the top two in the IPL 2025 points table.
RCB’s batters stepped up in Mumbai. Kohli gave them a good start, Patidar kept the momentum going, and Jitesh finished strong. Bumrah returned for MI and bowled well, but others couldn’t control the scoring. Chasing 222, MI showed sparks through Tilak and a late push from Hardik, but it wasn’t enough. Krunal took four wickets as RCB sealed their first win at Wankhede since 2015 and their third away win this season.
RCB currently have 6 points from 4 games with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.015. Their only defeat came against Gujarat Titans, while they have recorded wins over Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. This strong start puts them in a good position for RCB qualification, but a top-two finish will need sustained success.
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+1.257
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+1.031
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+1.015
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.074
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.070
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.048
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-0.185
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-0.010
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.891
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-1.629
With 10 matches still to play, RCB are very much in contention to finish in the top two if they maintain their winning rhythm.
To finish in the top two, a team generally needs 18 or more points. For RCB to finish in the top two, they will likely need to win at least 6 or 7 of their remaining 10 matches. Here are some realistic factors that will influence their chances:
RCB still have to face Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, both of whom are ahead or level with them in the points table. Beating these sides is not just about earning points but also denting competitors’ momentum.
They also face bottom-half teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants — matches RCB will be expected to win. Dropping points in these games could hurt their RCB top two ambitions.
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt have all shown signs of form. Kohli’s fifty against MI could be the turning point of his season. In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been excellent. Consistency from these core players is vital if RCB qualification is to be followed by a top-two finish.
Yes, they can — but it won’t be easy. The IPL 2025 points table is extremely competitive, and there’s very little room for error. For RCB to finish in the top two, they must keep winning and beat other top-table teams. If they manage that, not only will RCB qualification be assured, but they’ll also earn a massive advantage in the playoffs.
A top-two finish gives RCB a second chance in the qualifiers — something that can be game-changing in a high-pressure season. As it stands, the goal is within reach, but it depends entirely on how they perform in the next few weeks.
