RCB Updated Points Table Position After RR Win: Will RCB Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally broken their home jinx in IPL 2025. After three straight losses at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, Rajat Patidar’s side pulled off a much-needed win against Rajasthan Royals on April 24 to reignite their top two qualification hopes. RCB updated points table position and chances to finish top two for playoffs qualification is discussed here after the RR win in IPL 2025.
With the victory, RCB have moved to 12 points from 9 matches, leapfrogging Mumbai Indians and going level on points with table-toppers Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. However, with both GT and DC having a game in hand and slightly better Net Run Rates (NRR), RCB are placed third for now.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+1.104
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+0.657
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|+0.482
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|+0.673
|Punjab Kings
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|+0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|-0.054
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|+0.212
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-0.625
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-1.361
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-1.392
The win over RR is not just two points — it’s a psychological breakthrough for RCB. Having batted first, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit half-centuries to guie RCB to a 200+ total. While RR gave a spirited effort in the run chase with Dhruv Jurel shining, RCB went on to seal a tense win. This result not only lifts RCB to 12 points but also boosts their Net Run Rate too — a crucial factor in the race for the top two.
Before this match, all of RCB’s wins had come away from home. Their ability to win at Chinnaswamy, finally, makes their remaining schedule far more manageable and raises their ceiling in the playoff race.
With three of their final five matches at home, RCB now have a real shot at finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table — which would give them a second chance at reaching the final via Qualifier 1.
Here’s what RCB need:
The RCB top two qualification scenario is firmly alive. They are now part of a three-way tie at the top with GT and DC. While a lot still depends on results elsewhere, RCB have the momentum and points on their side.
The team’s away form remains elite, and now that they’ve tasted success at home, confidence will only grow. If they can win three of their last five — especially vs DC and LSG — they’ll be right in the mix for a top-two finish and a major playoff advantage.
