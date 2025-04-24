RCB Updated Points Table Position After RR Win: Will RCB Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally broken their home jinx in IPL 2025. After three straight losses at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, Rajat Patidar’s side pulled off a much-needed win against Rajasthan Royals on April 24 to reignite their top two qualification hopes. RCB updated points table position and chances to finish top two for playoffs qualification is discussed here after the RR win in IPL 2025.

With the victory, RCB have moved to 12 points from 9 matches, leapfrogging Mumbai Indians and going level on points with table-toppers Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. However, with both GT and DC having a game in hand and slightly better Net Run Rates (NRR), RCB are placed third for now.

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances (Updated April 24)

✅ Points: 12 from 9 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 2 more from remaining 5 games

📉 NRR: +0.482

⚠️ Top Two Chance: Decent chance if they continue winning at home

🔮 Playoff Chance: Very Good after RR win



Updated RCB IPL 2025 Points Table Position After RR Win

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 +1.104 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.657 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.482 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.673 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.054 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 6 +0.212 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.361 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.392

How RCB’s First Home Win of IPL 2025 Changes the Equation

The win over RR is not just two points — it’s a psychological breakthrough for RCB. Having batted first, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit half-centuries to guie RCB to a 200+ total. While RR gave a spirited effort in the run chase with Dhruv Jurel shining, RCB went on to seal a tense win. This result not only lifts RCB to 12 points but also boosts their Net Run Rate too — a crucial factor in the race for the top two.

Before this match, all of RCB’s wins had come away from home. Their ability to win at Chinnaswamy, finally, makes their remaining schedule far more manageable and raises their ceiling in the playoff race.

RCB Top Two Chances: Still Alive?

With three of their final five matches at home, RCB now have a real shot at finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table — which would give them a second chance at reaching the final via Qualifier 1.

Here’s what RCB need:

Win at least 3 of their remaining 5 games to stay in top-two contention.

to stay in top-two contention. Beat direct rivals like Delhi Capitals (away) and Lucknow Super Giants (away) — these are must-win for both momentum and playoff leverage.

like Delhi Capitals (away) and Lucknow Super Giants (away) — these are must-win for both momentum and playoff leverage. Maintain a strong NRR, which is currently among the best in the top half of the table.

RCB Remaining Fixtures – Key Matches Ahead

Delhi Capitals (27 Apr, Away)

Chennai Super Kings (03 May, Home)

Lucknow Super Giants (09 May, Away)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (13 May, Home)

Kolkata Knight Riders (17 May, Home)

Can RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table?

The RCB top two qualification scenario is firmly alive. They are now part of a three-way tie at the top with GT and DC. While a lot still depends on results elsewhere, RCB have the momentum and points on their side.

The team’s away form remains elite, and now that they’ve tasted success at home, confidence will only grow. If they can win three of their last five — especially vs DC and LSG — they’ll be right in the mix for a top-two finish and a major playoff advantage.

