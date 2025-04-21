News
can kkr still qualify for ipl 2025 playoffs kkr qualification scenarios after gt loss (1)
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

Can KKR Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs? KKR Qualification Scenarios, Playoff Chances Analysed

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
can kkr still qualify for ipl 2025 playoffs kkr qualification scenarios after gt loss (1)

KKR’s IPL 2025 campaign is on the brink, but the road to qualification is still mathematically open. Here’s a full breakdown of KKR qualification scenarios after their 8th match vs GT at home, that they lost.

📊 Quick Take – KKR Playoffs Chances (Updated April 21)
✅ Points: 6 from 8 matches
🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 5 from remaining 6 games
📉 NRR: +0.212 (could be decisive)
⚠️ Recent Form: 2 back-to-back losses
🔮 Playoff Chance: Slim, but still alive

KKR Points Table Position After GT Loss

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have now lost five of their first eight games in IPL 2025 after being handed a heavy defeat by Gujarat Titans. In a must-win clash, KKR were outclassed as GT posted 198/3 thanks to a fluent 90 from Shubman Gill and a late cameo by Jos Buttler. In response, KKR faltered with the bat and never got the required momentum after losing wickets early.

The defeat leaves KKR stuck in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table. With just six points from eight matches, they now have a mountain to climb to make it to the final four.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans8620012+1.104
Delhi Capitals7520010+0.589
Royal Challengers Bengaluru8530010+0.472
Punjab Kings8530010+0.177
Lucknow Super Giants8530010+0.088
Mumbai Indians844008+0.483
Kolkata Knight Riders835006+0.212
Rajasthan Royals826004-0.633
Sunrisers Hyderabad725004-1.217
Chennai Super Kings826004-1.392

KKR Upcoming Fixtures

With six league matches remaining, KKR still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the playoffs — but they must turn things around quickly. Here’s a look at their upcoming schedule:

  • Punjab Kings – 26 April
  • Delhi Capitals – 29 April
  • Rajasthan Royals – 4 May
  • Chennai Super Kings – 7 May
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10 May
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 17 May

KKR will play four of their remaining six matches against teams currently ranked in the bottom half of the table. This gives them a relatively easier run-in, provided they can build some momentum.

Can KKR Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

The golden number to qualify for IPL playoffs is 16 points. In rare cases, 14 points might be enough with a strong Net Run Rate (NRR), but teams generally aim for 16 to ensure a safe passage to the top four.

KKR have 6 points from 8 games. This means they can now reach a maximum of 18 points if they win all their remaining six matches. Here’s how their scenario breaks down:

✅ Minimum Wins Required: 5 out of 6

That would take them to 16 points – the benchmark that typically secures a playoff spot.

✅ Realistic Target: Beat at least 2 top-half teams

KKR’s next two matches are against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals — both of whom are in the top four. Losing one or both of these could mean needing to win all of the last four games.

✅ Final Stretch Advantage: Familiar opponents

KKR’s final fixtures are against Rajasthan Royals, CSK, SRH, and RCB — three teams they’ve already beaten this season. If KKR can take confidence from those previous wins and put a winning streak together, qualification is not entirely out of reach.

❌ NRR risk looming

Currently, KKR have a positive NRR of +0.212, but that will drop if they lose another game by a big margin. Given the close fight for the fourth spot, NRR could be the deciding factor, so KKR not only need to win — they may need to win big in at least a couple of games.

⚠️ The big picture

KKR’s margin for error is now razor-thin. One more defeat could mean they must win all of their final five matches. But the playoffs aren’t off the table yet — far from it.

ALSO READ:

FAQs

What KKR need to do to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025?

KKR must win at least five of their remaining six matches to reach the likely qualification mark of 16 points. Four wins could also be enough, but only if other results go their way and their NRR remains strong.

Are KKR out of IPL 2025?

No, KKR are still in the race. But their path is steep. They need a turnaround starting with their next fixture against Punjab Kings on April 26.

Will KKR qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

It’s possible, but they’ll need consistency and momentum in the second half of the league. Winning against at least one of Punjab or Delhi and dominating their last four games is crucial.

Can KKR qualify with 14 points?

Yes, but it’s risky. Teams with 14 points have qualified in the past — like RCB in 2024 — but it often comes down to Net Run Rate and other match results.

KKR need to win at least 5 of their last 6 matches to realistically secure a playoff spot. If they lose another game, they must win all remaining 5.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders

