3 Teams That Could Target Jake Fraser-McGurk at IPL 2026 Auction if Delhi Capitals Release Him

DC might release him to free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) used the Right To Match (RTM) card on Jake Fraser-McGurk to get him for INR 9 crore. They had high hopes, especially after what he did in the previous season, and backed him to come good. Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate the same success this time and was mostly underwhelming throughout the competition. Hence, DC might release him to free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

We look at three teams that can target Jake Fraser-McGurk in the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had among the weakest opening pairs in IPL 2025. They tried Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz with Sunil Narine, but neither worked.

Ideally, KKR would want someone as aggressive as Narine to exploit the powerplay, and McGurk can do it better than many other options. The pitches in Kolkata have been flat, and McGurk can exploit them during the field restrictions.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might release Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra after their underwhelming performances in IPL 2025. In reply, they would want a better and more dynamic batter who can use the powerplay at the top, something they missed last season.

McGurk can do the job, especially since the tracks in Chennai are not as spin-friendly as they used to be. His price won’t be as high either this time, and CSK can get a player with a long-term investment value.

Delhi capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) might release him due to his high price, but there’s a possibility they can get him back. DC don’t have many quality top-order batters, and with Faf du Plessis ageing, they would want young players.

Since they have worked with him before, DC know his value, and he can thrive on flat decks in Delhi, even if he failed last season. After his poor returns last season, DC can get him at a lower price, and given McGurk’s quality, he will get to his best for them soon.

