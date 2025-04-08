Bhuvneshwar Kumar Creates History During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash, Surpasses Former CSK Star to Become Most Successful Pacer in League History

That wicket of Tilak Varma took his total to 184 in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even at 35 years old, he is still doing a great job. He started playing in the IPL in 2011 and has been doing well ever since. He takes wickets both at the start of the match and in the final overs. In IPL 2025, he is using his skills and experience while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has taken three wickets in three matches so far.

Bhuvneshwar Becomes IPL’s Top Pacer, Climbs to Third Overall

In a recent match against Mumbai Indians, Bhuvneshwar got the important wicket of Tilak Varma in the 18th over, helping RCB take control of the game. That wicket took his total to 184 in the IPL, moving him past Dwayne Bravo, who had 183 wickets. With this, Bhuvneshwar became the leading fast bowler in IPL history with the most wickets by a pacer.

Bhuvi is now third on the list of players with the most wickets in the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top with 206 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla with 192. Ravichandran Ashwin has the same number as Bravo with 183, and Sunil Narine is just behind with 182.

Third Win for RCB in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first, but RCB made them regret it. After an early wicket, Virat Kohli scored 67 from 42 balls and Devdutt Padikkal added 37 from 22 to build a strong stand. Later, Rajat Patidar smashed 64 from 32 balls and Jitesh Sharma stayed unbeaten on 40 from 19. RCB posted a big total of 221 for five.

In reply, MI were 99 for four in 12 overs before Tilak Varma (56 from 29) and Hardik Pandya (42 from 15) fought back with a quick partnership. However, Krunal Pandya took four wickets, supported by Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar, to help RCB win by 12 runs. RCB now have three wins in four games, while MI have lost four out of five.

